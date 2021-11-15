Myron “Art” Bruesewitz, age 72, resident of Roberts, WI, passed away at his home Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
Art was born January 2, 1949, to parents Donald and Grace (Baronsky) Bruesewitz. He graduated from Spencer High School and went on to get a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts Education at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire. He taught art at St. Croix Central for 35 years and was a memorable face to many students. He helped with theater, creating and tearing down sets, coaching junior high girls volleyball, and was an assistant boys wrestling coach. He was well known in the community and always enjoyed running into former students and colleagues.
Art married Kit O’Connell on July 9, 1977. They were married for 44 years and had two children, John and Stacie. Whether it be spending time with his family and going to the cabin, keeping up with the school’s activities, fixing something around the house, or test-driving another new set of wheels, Art always kept busy and was a hard worker. He was the guy you’d call if you needed a specific tool or help getting a job done. He was quick to lend a hand and enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends. Art was the owner and operator of Bruesewitz Graphics and Design since 1986.
Art will remain in the hearts of his wife, Kit; children, John (Allison Rowley), and Stacie Bruesewitz; siblings, Carol (Joe) Richardson, Dale (Debbie) Bruesewitz, and Russell (Bonnie) Bruesewitz; in-laws, Jodell O’Connell (Rick Curran), James O’Connell, Carrie (Jim) Lichtenberg, James Trowbridge; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phyllis Bruesewitz, brother, Gary Bruesewitz, and sister-in-law, Marybeth O’Connell Trowbridge.
A visitation will take place 4:00 p.m.– 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, WI. His funeral service will be the next day, Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hammond, WI. Visitation will be an hour and a half prior to the service at church. Masks will be required at both events.
