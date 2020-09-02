All of Myra Van Someren’s days were determined by her loving and wise Creator before one of them came to be. In God’s perfect time, she was born on Sept. 2, 1922, to John and Dora Achterhof. She and her twin brother, Myron, joined a family which already consisted of two older sisters, Evelyn and Mildred. Later, two younger sisters, Donna and Marilyn, completed the family. The twins were baptized Dec. 5, 1922, by Rev. S. Brondsema, the first pair of twins he had ever baptized. Myra graduated from Baldwin Christian School in 1936. In 1940, she graduated from Hammond High School.
She grew up learning how to work hard on the family farm. While her sisters helped with the housework, Myra worked with her twin brother, milking cows, watering cattle, carrying wood, picking stones, and cultivating corn with a horse.
After graduating from high school, she did house work turning all of her earnings over to her parents for rugs, curtains, and other household items. During this time, she started dating George Van Someren. They were married in the Baldwin Christian Reformed Church on Nov. 12, 1943. To their union, four children were born, Rachel, Jerry, Duane and Rebecca. For 17 years, Myra enjoyed being a housewife and mother, but in 1961, after a long illness, George died. To support her children, she took a job at Eggen’s Supermarket, where she remained for 26 years. She enjoyed meeting people and serving the customers. While employed at Eggen’s, Myra also had several cleaning jobs, including the Baldwin Christian School, which paid for part of her children’s tuition. In September, 1987, Myra retired and did what she really loved to do full-time – CLEAN!
Myra had a heart for serving others. She spent many hours visiting the elderly, bringing tapes of the church services to shut-ins and providing treats for coffee time at the Baldwin Care Center.
Throughout her life, Myra had the comfort of knowing that, in life and in death, she belonged to her faithful Savior Jesus Christ. Church was an important part of Myra’s life. She was a faithful member of the Baldwin Christian Reformed Church and served in many capacities.
After suffering multiple heart attacks in 2010, Myra moved into Birchwood Apartments and spent the rest of her days at the Baldwin Care Center Campus.
Her time of service complete, in God’s perfect timing, on August 30, three days shy of her 98th birthday, Myra went home to be with her Lord.
Myra is survived by her children: Jerry (Bonnie), Duane (Diane), Rebecca (Robert) De Smith, son-in-law, Gordon Hofman; nine grandchildren: Jamie (Kelly) Hofman, Chris (Stacy) Hofman, Matthew Van Someren, Jennifer (Charles) Hayes, Benjamin Van Someren, Sean (Eliza) Van Someren, Rachel (Nathan) Roberts, Robert (Chara) De Smith and Sarah De Smith; six great-grandchildren: Braeden, Skylar, Karson and Hawke Hayes, Eli Hofman and Katherine Hofman; one sister, Marilyn Wevers, sisters-in-law, Gertrude Van Someren, Dolores Van Someren and brother-in-law, Richard (Carol) Van Someren.
Those preceding Myra in death were her husband, George, her daughter, Rachel, her parents, John and Dora Achterhof, one brother and three sisters.
Graveside funeral service will be 2PM, Thursday, September 3rd at the Baldwin Cemetery where she will be interred next to her husband George. Visitation will be on Wednesday September 2nd, from 4pm to 6pm at the O'Connell Family Funeral Home where the family will greet you outside. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family and will be used to further her passions.
