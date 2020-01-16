Muriel Jeanette Nelson, age 92, of Chetek, died Friday January 3rd, 2020 at Meadowbrook of Chetek where she has resided for the past ten years. Muriel was born on September 27, 1927 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; the daughter of Carl & Lola (Vance) Bygd. She was raised in Prairie Farm where she attended school. On October 9, 1949, she would be married to Lawrence Nelson of Woodville at Grace Lutheran in Connorsville. They were married for sixty wonderful years. For many years, Muriel worked as a nurse’s assistant; where she tended to the sick at Spooner Hospital & became the favorite of many patients. If Muriel wasn’t watching over patients at work, she was caring for her family. Muriel loved being a mom & made sure her children were raised in a respectful Christian household. On a quiet day, Muriel enjoyed a good book or listening to music. Her appreciation of music drew her to a desire to learn to play the organ.
Muriel will remain in the hearts of her children, Beth (Pastor Gary) Core, Larry (Danette) Nelson, & Kevin Nelson; 13 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; her sister, Irene Burch; brothers/sister-in-law, Wally (Carolyn) Nelson, & Jim Busch. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; children, Dawn & Robbin; brother, Phillip Bygd; brothers/sisters-in-law, Julian Burch, Jean (Richard) Kamm, Grace (Willard) Albrecht, Marie Geurkink, Jeanette Busch, & Harold Fern.
A Memorial Service will be held in the spring, (April 25th), at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Woodville. Interment will take place at the Oakland Cemetery in Hersey.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.