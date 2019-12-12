Mindy Ann Woods (Siedschlag), 39 of New Richmond, Wisconsin, passed away at her home surrounded by family and loved ones on December 5, 2019 after a long fight with cancer.
Mindy was born September 13, 1980 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Brian and Sheryl Siedschlag. She grew up in Roberts, Wisconsin and graduated from St Croix Central in 1999. Mindy loved her favorite team, the Minnesota Vikings, as well as spending time with family and friends, and watching her son play hockey. She had three beautiful children; Joshua, Justin & Madysen with her husband, Michael, as well as a step son Noah who was like her own.
Mindy had the gift to make everyone around her feel special. She truly enjoyed life, and never hesitated to help anyone, and always with a contagious smile. Even on her saddest days.
Preceded in death by grandparents Virgil & Donna Trumble, Gordon & Mable Siedschlag. Survived by her husband Michael, children Noah (Macey), Joshua, Justin and Madysen, Grandchild Aaron, Parents Brian and Sheryl, brother Brian (Ed) Moura, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on December 16, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1250 Broadway St., Hammond, WI from 11am to 4pm. In lieu of flowers, a benefit account has been set up at Wells Fargo under “Mindy Woods Benefit.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.