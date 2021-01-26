Mildred Eileen Hanson, age 93, passed away at the Baldwin Care Center on January 17, 2021. She was born July 31, 1927 to Marvin and Ruby (Ritzman) Karnes. She spent her growing up years in rural Spring Valley, Wisconsin, graduating from Spring Valley High School. After graduating from high school, she attended beautician school in St. Paul, Minnesota. She married Allen Hanson on September 11, 1947. The young couple soon after moved to Baldwin, later settling on a farm south of town. She was a lifelong member of the Club 63 Homemakers group, thoroughly enjoying their monthly meetings and friendships. She worked for and retired from St. Paul Companies, now Travelers Insurance. After retirement, she and Allen discovered being snowbirds suited them and they spent many happy years wintering in Mercedes, Texas.
Mildred was an award-winning quilter. She made beautiful quilts for each member of the family which will be cherished forever.
Mildred was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Mary Beth (Randy) Hobbs, son Thomas (Nylla) Hanson, and son Jeffery (Heidi) Hanson, as well as grandchildren Tiffany (Scott) Klinger, Joel (Stacy) Hanson, Krista (Brady) Hoolihan, Lucas Hanson and Tessa Hanson. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Jessa, Laney, Jace, Kamdyn, Bryson, Abbie Jean, and Amelia; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 51 years, her siblings, Dorothy Sather, Wayne Karnes and Jim Karnes; her brother-in-law Glen Sather, her sisters-in-law Doris Karnes and Elaine Karnes.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 21, 2021, with a visitation one hour prior to the service, all at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home at 1010 Newton Street, Baldwin, WI. Mildred will be laid to rest next to her husband Allen at the Baldwin Cemetery following the service.
Services have been entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home Baldwin Wisconsin, 715-684-3434.
