Mildred Anderson, age 88 of Woodville left her home on this earth to be with her husband Galen in their new home in heaven, Wednesday, July 14th 2021 at the Birch Haven Assisted Living in Baldwin. Mildred was born on July 24, 1932 in Woodville, Wisconsin; the daughter of Clarence and Helma (Peterson) Olson. She was raised in Woodville where she attended school graduating from the class of 1950. On August 18, 1951, she was united in marriage to Galen Anderson at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville. This union would be blessed with a daughter Jan and a son Jeff. Millie was all about her family. Helping Galen with the chores around the farm, cooking supper for her family, and baking treats for family and friends filled her soul. They worked side by side their entire life through the ups and downs, but always together. Known as ‘Gram’ to her family, being surrounded by them; especially her grandchildren is what life was all about! In the late 60’s and early 70’s, she was very involved in church. She served as president of the Ladies Guild as well as other church functions. Her faith in God was strong and was the foundation of her life. Millie and Galen both loved bowling and dancing. They bowled on a mixed league together and Millie also bowled for Citizens State Bank. You could always find them on the dance floor if there was live music. She and Galen also enjoyed a trip to try their luck at the casino.
Left to mourn her and celebrate her are her children Jan (John) Haller of Woodville, Jeff ‘Ole’ (Sue) Anderson of Woodville; grandchildren Mike Haller, Tim Haller, Laurie Haller, Melissa Anderson, Rena Anderson, Allen Anderson, Jarl & Brady Khalar; great grandchildren Tyler Branstad, Cody Luby, Erin Hendrick, Tiffany Hendrick, Sophie Hendrick, Joe Nawrocki, Kelsey Nawrocki, Blake, and Brooke Khaler; great great grandchildren Emma, William, and Beau. Her parents and husband precede her in death.
Funeral service for Mildred will be 11AM Wednesday, July 21 at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville. Burial will be in the Sunset Cemetery in Woodville. Active casketbearers will be Duane Geurkink, Tim Haller, Cody Luby, Joe Nawrocki, Tyler Branstad, Allen Anderson and Floyd Anderson. Having the honor of honorary casketbearers will be Melissa Anderson, Laurie Haller, and Rena Anderson. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 20th from 4 to 6pm, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin as well as one-hour prior to the service at church Wednesday morning. Memorials preferred. Funeral services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin.
