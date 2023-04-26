Michael “Spike” Wyatt Karlson, age 67 of Montello passed away Saturday, April 15, at UW Hospital in Madison from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident earlier in the week. Spike was born in Stillwater, MN on August 28, 1955, to Karl and Mable (Hudson) Karlson. He attended Baldwin-Woodville High School and went into the United States Navy, proudly serving our country for several years. Spike settled in Milwaukee working at Briggs and Stratton for many years; later working at Grebe’s Bakery before retiring recently. He found and fell in love with Lake Puckaway and settled here for his retirement within the last year. Spike loved to ride his motorcycle and was a proud HOG member. He adored his family and enjoyed spending time with his friends and will be greatly missed.
Spike is survived by two children: Michael Jr. and Lori Ann Karlson as well as two grandsons: Jonathan and Tyler. He is also survived by five siblings: Keith (Kathy), Doug (Barb), Dan (Penny), James (Rochelle) and Marie (Jeff) Finn as well as seven nieces and nephews: Erika (Steve) Karlson-Sherf, Jessica (Brian Tuyls) Karlson, Jenny (Mike) Dombeck, Nick (Crystal) Karlson, Dustin (Michelle) Karlson, Julie (Courtney) Karlson and Jacob Thompson. Spike is further survived by two aunts: Linda Hudson and Christine DeGroot as well as the mother of his son, Debbie Cox and the mother of daughter, Nancy Karlson-Riek and his stepmother, Christine Karlson.
Honoring Michael’s wishes, private services will be held.
Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family.www.CrawfordFH.com
