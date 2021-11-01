Michael Robert Heebink, age 71, of Baldwin, Wisconsin passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Mike was born on August 3, 1950, in Baldwin, Wisconsin to Robert and Shirley (Nelson) Heebink. He graduated from Baldwin High School in 1968 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 1972. On October 2, 1976, Mike was united in marriage to Mary Groth in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The couple resided in Baldwin, Wisconsin and were blessed with two daughters, Kari and Amanda.
Mike was a fourth-generation owner of the family business, Heebink Architectural Woodwork, which was founded by his great-grandfather Herman Heebink in 1892. Mike purchased the business from his father Bob Heebink in 1989. He held a deep love for his employees and truly thought of them as family.
Mike truly embodied integrity in every aspect of his life. His love for the Lord and deep convictions had a great impact on those around him. He lived his values and imparted to his daughters a strong work ethic, commitment to justice, and grace.
Mike was the consummate family man. He cherished his wife, loved his daughters deeply, was devoted to caring for his parents Bob and Shirley. Nothing, however, made him smile as much as spending time with his granddaughters Ayla and Gia. Throughout his life, Mike was an avid reader and enjoyed learning about the famous battles of the world wars such as the sinking of the German super-battleship Bismark. He also spent many hours hooking rugs, taking long walks - often with the family’s miniature schnauzer – operating amateur ‘ham’ radios, and attending Bible study groups at church. In addition to his Heebink family’s predominant Dutch heritage, Mike was also proud of his slight Scottish heritage and fascinated with Scottish tartans.
Mike will remain in the hearts of his wife of 45 years, Mary; daughters Kari (Chris Kavanagh) Heebink and Amanda (Nate) Lentz; granddaughters Ayla and Gia Lentz; sister Joy; siblings-in-law, Dennis (Lisa) Groth, Barbara Eidahl, and Sandra (Darrell) Grant; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and his miniature schnauzer, Hogan. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister-in-law, Linda Groth.
A memorial service for Mike will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the First Reformed Church, 1120 11th Ave., Baldwin, WI. Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. For health reasons, masks will be required and provided. A private interment will follow at the Baldwin Cemetery. Memorials in memory of Mike are preferred to the First Reformed Church of Baldwin or to the preference of the donor.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI, (715)684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
