Michael “Mike” Egger, age 77, of Spring Valley, Wisconsin died Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.
Mike was born April 12,1944 to Robert and Laura (Long) Egger in Hemet, California. He grew up and attended school in Hemet graduating with Hemet High School Class of 1962. He attended Humboldt State University in northern California for one year. He returned home and worked for a few years before being drafted into the U.S. Army.
Mike was drafted in June 1966 and served in Vietnam War. During his time of service he was awarded Sharpshooter (Rifle M-14), Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device 60, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and two Overseas Service bars. After returning from his service, Mike attended Mt. San Jacinto College and received an Associate Degree in Engineering. On June 21, 1969 Mike married Yvonne Wells in Beaumont, California. Before moving to Spring Valley, WI, they lived in El Centro, California. Mike worked as a mechanical engineer for a total of 40 years at Robertshaw with the last 20 years at the Mexicali, Mexico location.
His faith was an important part of his life. He was a volunteer Chaplain at Western Wisconsin Health and volunteer Lay Pastor at Wisconsin Conference of Seventh-day Adventist. He served many years as Head Elder of the Hudson Seventh-day Adventist church. Mike loved nature, birdwatching, and woodworking. He and his son Robert had been part of an off-road racing team and competed in Baja, Mexico.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sister Helen Gardner; and brother-in-law Eddie Gardner.
He is survived by his wife Yvonne; son Robert (Deb) Egger, 2 grandchildren: Alexis (Jesse) Hayes and Zoë Egger; one sister Ruth (Kathy Trotter) Egger; other family and friends.
A memorial service is planned for Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Hudson Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1349 27th St., Hudson. The service will be lived-streamed on the church’s Youtube Channel. Please visit the church website www.Hudsonsda.org click on Video Sermons tab to access the link to church Youtube channel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the March of Dimes.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) handled arrangements.
