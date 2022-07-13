Mervil Frederick Heins, age 83, of Clear Lake peacefully passed away with family beside him on June 27. Mervil was born July 25, 1938 in Lake City, Minnesota to parents Henry and Evelyn Heins. He grew up in Ellsworth, Wisconsin attending school prior to graduating from high school in 1956. After high school, he enlisted in the Army. Growing up on a farm, Mervil began working at F/S (farm supply) for many years then he became a salesman in agriculture, for BagMan LLC many years until retiring in the early 2000’s. One of his favorite things about his job was visiting the regulars. They talked about life on the farm and solved all the others problems in the world. He was a man who loved his country and the outdoors, which shone throughout his life.
He would be married to the former Sharon Engel to which children Geraldine and Kevin were born. Sadly, she preceded him in death. He would find love once again as he was united in marriage to Ann Marie Beckwith. They lived in Baldwin for many years prior to making Clear Lake their home. Mervil was a man that loved the outdoors. He loved it all especially fishing on the lake for “anything that would bite”. He found joy experiencing a lakeside, a weed bed, or an eagle flying overhead. Catching fish was a bonus. He also loved hunting with the guys near Boyceville from time to time. He was a man who collected moments with family and friends and cherished them forever. If you could not find Mervil outdoors, he would be inside enjoying a good western movie or WWE wrestling match. Many of his one-liners came from a Clint Eastwood Movie or the Bonanza show.
Mervil is survived by his wife Ann; step daughter Winona (John) Benck of Clear Lake; Children Geraldine Heins of River Falls, Kevin Heins of River Falls; Two sisters Mary Lou and Shirley, Step grandchildren Brandy Beck with Amanda Beckwith (Dale Ostenson), Matt Benck, Travis Benck, Dillion Benck, Jeffery Barstad, Holly (Ty) Behr, Sara (Dan) Yarrington, Josh Ehlers; Great grandchildren Stephanie, Damon, Daniel, Dominic, Paisley, Isabella, Ezekiel, Brynn and Jackson. He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Sharon, and his brother Robert.
Services for Mervil were held 4 p.m., Wednesday July 6, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at O’Connell’s with a lunch following at 5. Burial will be in the Moe Lutheran Cemetery in Clear Lake at a later time. Memorials preferred to the discretion of the family. Funeral Services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Homes of Baldwin.
