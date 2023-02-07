Merlee Susan Bartz (Holman) Jensen

Merlee Susan Bartz (Holman) Jensen, age 90, of Baldwin, WI passed away on February 3, 2023, surrounded by the love of her family.

Merlee was born April 1, 1932, in New Haven Township, Dunn County to Paul August Bartz and Cora Alvilda (Elstad) Bartz. She graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1950, attended the University of Wisconsin- River Falls, and worked for Mutual Service Insurance, in St. Paul, MN before marriage. On May 29, 1954, she was united in marriage to Arlo Holman at the Downing Methodist Church in Downing. Merlee and Arlo were the fourth generation to farm the Holman homestead dairy farm in Baldwin. They were blessed with five children: Andrew, Richard, Jerome, Nancy, and Susan.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.