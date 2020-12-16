Melissa M. Melander, age 49, of Spencer, WI, passed with her family by her side Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Kinnic Health and Rehab Home in River Falls, WI.
Melissa was born on May 25, 1971 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Donald and Joanne Melander. She is a graduate of Spencer High School and went on to obtain degrees in Business Management and Agronomy through her studies at Waseca Technical College in Minnesota and UW-River Falls.
Melissa was an outdoor enthusiast. She worked for Okray Family Farms in Plover, WI as an Agronomist and Crop Scout. This enabled her to do what she loved most- walking the potato field and identifying insects, her favorite being butterflies. She loved sharing her passion with many of her friends and family. Melissa had a powerful personality that could fill any room on impact. Her laugh and her smile were infectious. On the weekends, Melissa could be found enthusiastically supporting the Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Melissa was full of life and love, she fought her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis bravely until the very end. Melissa’s resiliency and lust for life will live on in the hearts of those who knew her and loved her most during her short time on Earth.
Melissa is survived by her parents, Donald and Joanne Melander; siblings, Debra (Rich) Wachholz, Ray (Pam) Melander, Andrea Nthole, Mitchel (Lynn) Melander, Mark (Cheryl) Melander, Michelle (Jeff) King, and Melanie (Tony) Mader; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her Grandparents Edward and Gertrude Melander and Elmer and Mary Schmidt.
A private family graveside service will take place at Trinity Unity Lutheran Cemetery in Brighton, WI.
