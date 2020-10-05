Maxwell Oliver Downs, born in town of Sampson of Chippewa County, on February 24, 1936, son of the late Hubert and Hazel Downs, passed away peacefully at the Spring Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday September 29th, 2020 at the age of 84.
Max graduated from New Auburn High School in 1953 at which point he joined the Navy. He served on several ships including the Bennington Aircraft Carrier. He married his first wife Margel Kahl in July 1959. They had four children Michael, Dennis, Diane and Patricia. In October 1974 he married his second wife Marjorie Marek, a widow with four children Debby, Steve, Mike and Jim. Max now had his very own “Brady Bunch”.
Max started work as a contractor for the Spring Valley Telephone Company in 1968 and became an employee in the early 1970's. He took over as General Manager in 1989 and oversaw many changes until his retirement in January of 2020. He was a member of the American Legion for over forty years, served on the Spring Valley Village board and did three, 3-year terms on the Board of the Spring Valley Nursing Home, two of which he served as President. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, cooking, meat processing and raising livestock.
Max is survived by his wife Marjorie Downs, Sister Grace Behnke, his children Debby Segelstrom, Marie (Steve) Kirk, Steve (Cindy) Marek, Michael (Mary) Downs, Mike Marek, Dennis (Jodi) Downs, Son-in-law Craig Bennett and Patti Speath. Nineteen Grandchildren, forty two Great Grandchildren and one Great-great grandchild.
Max was preceded in death by his parents Hubert and Hazel Downs. Siblings John Downs, Louise Carver, William Downs, Robert Downs and Tom Downs. Children Jim Marek, Diane Bennett and Son-in-Law Jeff Segelstrom.
Visitation was held at Keehr Funeral Home in Spring Valley, WI on Friday, October 2nd from 5 until 8 p.m. Funeral services, officiated by Pastor Brad Webb, were conducted at Calvary Assembly of God Church, Wilson, WI on Saturday October 3rd at 10:30 a.m. Visitation one hour before the service. Committal and interment to follow at Tillinghast Cemetery, New Auburn.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley handled arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.