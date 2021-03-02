Matthew Robert Burm, age 43, of Baldwin, WI, passed away unexpectedly the afternoon of Monday, February 22, 2021, due to complications from open heart surgery. Matt was born January 5, 1978 to parents Donald Jr. & Colleen in Duluth, MN. He grew up in Superior, WI alongside his brother, Ryan. Matt graduated high school from Superior Senior High before continuing his education at Lake Superior College to pursue a career as an electrician. In 2010, Matt made a career shift when he took a position as a train conductor. He completed his locomotive engineering training in 2013, & has been engineering & traveling the country for work ever since.
Matt was a skilled engineer, but his true passion was being the best dad, husband, son, & friend he could be. His favorite pastime was spending time with his beloved wife, Kelly, & his three children, Jack, Aaron, & Lauren. Matt was never known to be a prideful person, but he carried immense pride for his kids. He was involved with them & their lives wholly; & shared with them his love of hockey as an assistant coach for their teams. Along with being a big fan of college hockey, Matt was also a Brewers & Packers fan, & always looked forward to watching a game & cheering them on with his friends. He was a professional music appreciator. Matt attended concerts regularly, & was always quick to quiz his kids & friends by asking them if they knew the particular artist that was playing over the radio at that moment, because he usually did. His love of music complimented his creative mind. Matt always had a project he was working on, or building something new.
Matt will be remembered most for his kind heart. He was always there to help someone in need in any & every way he could. Matt never lost touch with his sensitive side, which made him a considerate friend & a caring shoulder to cry on. He was loyal to a fault; & to many, Matt was their most dependable & best friend. His huge, welcoming smile made it easy for him to befriend folks of all ages & types. The loss of Matt leaves a hole in the hearts of all he leaves behind, but the impact the love & loyalty he shared with those closest to him will be carried in their souls forever….
Matt will remain in the hearts of his beloved wife of nearly nine years, Kelly of Baldwin, WI; three children, Jack Burm of Duluth MN & Baldwin, WI, Aaron Burm, & Lauren Burm; parents, Donald Burm Jr. & Colleen Namaste of Superior, WI; brother, Ryan Burm of Superior, WI; loyal dog, Murphy; two nephews; four nieces; as well as countless aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, friends, co-workers, & neighbors. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Donald Sr. & Alice Burm; & maternal grandparents, Robert & Audrey Murphy.
A Memorial Gathering & Celebration of Matt’s Life is being planned for the Summer of 2021. Further details will be posted at a later date. Memorials for Matt’s family may be sent to: O’Connell Funeral Home, Care of Matt Burm Family, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI 54002, to be forwarded on you behalf. For more information, please contact the funeral home via email at Baldwin@oconnellfuneralhomes.com, or phone at 715-684-3434.
