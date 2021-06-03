Matilda Rudesill

Matilda (Warner) Rudesill, 96, formerly of Baldwin, Wisconsin, died on June 1, 2021, at Our House Assisted Living in River Falls, Wisconsin.
Matilda was born January 3, 1925, during a blizzard in Maddington Township in southern New Jersey, to Leland and Hermione (Barker) Warner, on their newly purchased farm where they would raise vegetables, especially tomatoes. Growing up during the Depression, in the simplicity of rural New Jersey, with her sister, Irwina, and her brother, John Scott, Matilda went to the Concord School through eighth grade and the Woodstown High School,1937-1941. The world opened for her with playing the flute in the Civic Orchestra of Woodstown and through her participation in Girl Scouts, which included a trip to the 1939 New York World’s Fair.
At age sixteen, Matilda graduated salutatorian of her high school class. She went to Glassboro State Teachers College, graduating in 1945. She first taught at a one-room schoolhouse and then became a fourth grade teacher in Pennsville, New Jersey. Matilda loved being a teacher, together with her summers as a Girl Scout camp counselor in the Kittatinny Mountains of northern New Jersey.
In the spring of 1946, Matilda’s brother’s best friend, Bob Brewer, a Marine stationed in Maryland, became friends with another Marine, a young farmer from Wisconsin, Harley Rudesill. Bob set up a blind date for Harley and Matilda--and from the first moments Harley and Matilda knew it was “a match made in Heaven.” They married in 1947 and moved to the Rudesill family farm in Wisconsin on the Pierce/St Croix county line road. Together they made farming their life work, milking registered Guernseys, first with Harley’s dad, Russell Rudesill, and before long, with the help of their four daughters. They farmed for thirty-five years.
From her early years Matilda’s life was shaped by confidence in God’s love for her. Matilda considered herself a life-long Christian, joining the Sharptown Methodist Church at age fourteen. Harley shared this commitment, and together they participated actively in the New Centerville United Methodist Church throughout their married life, a participation Matilda continued after Harley’s death. Matilda loved her church family. She cared deeply about moral issues, supporting and promoting the conservative movement within the denomination. Throughout her life, Matilda’s enthusiasm reflected her love for Jesus and the joy of her faith.
Matilda enjoyed life. Birdwatching, daily walks along the country roads (with binoculars!) gardening, swimming, and canoeing--she enjoyed whatever put her in the world of nature. She loved to cook and bake and especially liked to go on picnics with her family. She planned great road trips which included historical and national sites and she looked forward to visits home to New Jersey. Matilda played in the St Croix Valley Symphony Orchestra, was a 4-H leader for Martell Rushers, a member of the Locust Grove Homemakers, and served as the women’s representative on the Pierce County Highway Safety Committee, where she worked for legislation against drunk driving. She joined the Baldwin Poetry Club and published a book of poetry in addition to her two books on family history, Hot Dogs in the Cave (1990) and Letters from Rolling Acres (1992).
Matilda was proud of her four daughters, seven grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren (for whom she prayed daily, repeating their full names by memory). She is remembered fondly for her birthday lunches-out with each grandchild so she could have time for a good conversation with them alone. In 2015, Matilda moved to Our House in River Falls, where she was happy and content, keeping track of the names of every resident and each member of the staff. She enjoyed the daily paper, completing the crossword puzzles, and always had a good book in progress. Matilda started keeping a diary when she was fourteen years old and continued doing that all her life.
If you asked Matilda for the highlights of her life, she would first tell you that every day was happy for her because she had Harley with her. Then she would tell you that she loved their trips together--especially their three big trips: Europe, New Zealand, and Alaska. Together they traveled through forty-eight states and all but one of the Canadian provinces.
Preceded in death by Harley, her husband of fifty-eight years, her brother, Scott, of Brier, Washington, infant granddaughter, Madeleine Dowdy, and infant great-granddaughter, Claire Harsdorf, Matilda is survived by her beloved sister, Irwina (Winnie) in Sacramento, California, and her daughters and sons-in-law, Norma Rudesill of Baldwin, Francine Rudesill and Tom Meyer of San Raphael, California, Lanette and Jim Harsdorf of Beldenville, and Joanne and David Dowdy of Mount Hermon, Massachusetts. Her grandchildren are Johnathon (Karissa) Harsdorf of River Falls, Kristina (Drew) Johnson of Sparta, William (Erin) Dowdy of Eugene, Oregon, Laura (Harsdorf) Benitz of Plum City, Justin Harsdorf of River Falls, Beatrice (Dowdy) Daniels of Colorado Springs, and Peter Dowdy of Mount Hermon, Massachusetts.
Matilda will be remembered for her bright smile and cheerful words of blessing. She was generous with her “Thank you! God bless you!” to family and friends--including among her friends the staff at Our House during her last years.
Visiting Hours will be held by the family at the First Covenant Church of River Falls on June 8, 5:00-7:30 pm. Funeral services will be held at the New Centerville Methodist Church on June 9 at 11:00 am. Common Covid practices will be in place at both locations.
Memorial gifts in Matilda’s name can be made to Options for Women, River Falls.
