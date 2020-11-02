Mary W. Peterson, age 99 of Baldwin and formerly of Prescott WI, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Mary was born February 13, 1921 in Emerald Township, WI to parents Henry J. and Belva C. (Walfoort) Huenink. Mary graduated from Baldwin High School, and earned her teaching certificate from the River Falls Teachers College. Mary was united in marriage to Carl “Pete” Peterson on June 13, 1942, right before he entered the service to serve in WWII. After the war, Pete and Mary moved to Prescott, and opened Pete’s Radio Shop.
Mary became involved with the Prescott School District in 1950, first as a School Board member, then as a full-time bookkeeper until 1986. Mary and Pete loved the outdoors, boating and camping on the St. Croix and Mississippi rivers in the 1950’s, then began camping out west, rock and fossil collecting, and canoeing all over Wisconsin. After Mary was widowed, she continued traveling on many guided tours: England, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska and Hawaii to name a few.
Mary enjoyed being involved in her church, the Prescott United Church of Christ, teaching Sunday school, running the women’s groups, and volunteering for everything. She made rugs on a loom for many years, and sold them at various functions, raising money for the church. Mary kept busy, and tried many crafts including: Macramé, stained glass, painting, quilting, gardening, rosemaling, and spinning. Mary loved jokes, riddles, puzzles, and playing cards, and games. She could effortlessly recite sayings, nursery rhymes, and poems she learned as a child. Mary was known for walking all around town in Prescott, and continued doing so while in Baldwin. She contributed her good health and long life to staying fit and active.
Mary is survived by her children, Kenneth (Judith) Peterson, Linda Peterson, Edward (Janice) Peterson, and Nancy (Bradley) Marx; grandchildren, Michael, Eric, Troy, Amanda, Catherine, Naashom, and Adam; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Evan, Jaydin, Levon, Carter, Blue, Gus, and Madison; sisters, Evelyn Rademaker of Baldwin, and Henrietta Fordahl of Hettinger ND; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl “Pete” Peterson; grandchildren, Nathan Marx, and Jacob Peterson; her parents; and brothers, Lester and Earl Huenink.
To honor Mary’s wishes, a private family service will be held. She will be buried next to her husband Carl “Pete” at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minnesota. Memorials may be given in Mary’s name to the Prescott UCC Church. Cards and condolences may be sent to The Family of Mary W Peterson, c/o O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home, 1339 Orrin Road, Prescott, WI 54021. Services have been entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home of Prescott, WI. 715-262-5404
