Mary Monson, age 93 of Hammond died Aug. 7 at the Baldwin Care Center. Mary was born on Oct. 28, 1927 in White Fish Bay, Wisconsin; the daughter of Clarence and Mary (DeLaney) Kuehl. Mary was raised in White Fish Bay where she graduated from high school. She would further her education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she met an aspiring young man who was becoming a doctor; Veldon A. Monson. The two would fall in love and be married on Aug. 30, 1947 in White Fish Bay. Dr. Monson would serve the greater Hammond community as their doctor and Mary was right by his side supporting him. She loved being a wife, mom, grandma and great grandma. One of Mary’s great passions was knitting. In fact, she loved it so much that she opened up Mary’s Knitting Niche in Hammond where she was able to showcase her skills as well as teach many others to knit. She had a keen eye for the arts. Mary painted often creating treasured keepsakes for her family and friends. In-fact the old Hammond Congregational Church altar’s backdrop, was painted by her! Mary loved tending to her flower beds, completing jigsaw puzzles, dancing, and listening to her favorite music. Entertaining family and friends gave her joy and memories. Her meatloaf, popcorn balls, and apple crisp are a few of the mouthwatering items her family craved. She was a devoted mom who took pride in her kid’s activities and events. Mary would serve as a Cub Scout leader and 4H mom. She was also chosen to serve as a judge for the County Fair for individual projects. The family had a cabin on Bear Trap Lake and the memories created there were countless.
Mary will forever live on in the hearts of her children Beth Monson, Mary Lynn (Scott) Knoebel, Susan (Daryl) Frank, Greg (Jenni) Monson; grandchildren Peter (Jen), Jennie (Adam), Jim (Kelli), Nick (Kari), Amanda (Cory), DJ (Rachel), Liz (Chris), Tessa, Kyra; great grandchildren Christopher, Aly, Haylee, Lydia, Olivia, Owen, Lyric, Mia, Cruz and Kaydence. She is preceded in death by her husband Veldon, infant son Ronald, and other close family and friends.
A memorial service for Mary Monson was 3 p.m., Saturday Aug. 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hammond. Visitation was 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. before the service at Trinity. Burial will be in the Hammond Cemetery immediately after the service. Memorials preferred to Mary Monson Memorial Fund. Funeral and cremation services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Homes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.