Mary J. Bazille

Mary J. Bazille of Menomonie, WI gained her angel wings on Monday, January 9, at Mayo Hospital in Menomonie at the age of 71. Born on March 9th, 1951, to Harry and Lucille (St. Aubin) Leavens in New Richmond, the youngest of six children. The family lived in New Richmond where she graduated with the NRHS Class of 1969.

Mary met and fell in love with local farmer Warren D. Bazille, changing from a city girl to a farmer’s wife. On May 1,1976 the two would become one as they joined together in holy matrimony at the United Methodist Church in New Richmond, WI. Over the next six years their union would be blessed with five children whom they would share their love for farming and family while raising their children in the Emerald area.

