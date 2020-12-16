Mary Irene Ericksen, age 94, died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Hammond Health Services in Hammond, WI. She was born the daughter of Luther and Nelley Green on October 24, 1926 in Steele, MO. Mary grew up in Steele, MO and later moved to Flint, MI where she attended a deaf school in Flint. After school, Mary worked at Red Wing Shoes. She married Morris Erickson on February 1, 1946. Mary loved gardening, reading the newspaper, and writing. She was inquisitive and strong-willed with a good heart.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Nelley Green; husband, Morris; siblings, Jewell Green, Lowell Green, Joseph Green, Josephine Green, Howard Green, and Annabelle Parks; and daughter-in-law, Cathy Erickson. She is survived by her children, Albert Erickson, Lynn (Kathy) Erickson, Jerry Erickson, Shirley (Ken) Ono, John Erickson; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A private family graveside service will be held in Greenwood Cemetery at a later date in Summer 2021. Cremation Services provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
