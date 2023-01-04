Mary Ellen (Reinertson) Hanson, age 70, of Baldwin, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on December 26, 2022, at Regions Hospital after prolonged heart complications.
Mary was born in Milbank, South Dakota on January 25, 1952, to Joyce and Rita Reinertson. She was raised on a farm in Madison, Minnesota as the 9th of 12 children. When Mary was five years old, the family moved to Blaine, Minnesota where she graduated from Centennial High School in 1970.
She met her then husband William “Bill” Hanson in Spring Valley and eventually moved south of Baldwin where they raised their three sons.
Mary loved socializing and gathering with friends and family. She was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan and would often be seen in her Packers jackets and gear. Mary enjoyed playing bingo with her friends and her close community at Ann Crider apartments. Most known for her contagious smile and laughter, she will be missed by many who were lucky enough to cross paths with her.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joyce and Rita Reinertson, brothers Ray, Rick, and Roger Reinertson.
She is survived by her loving sons: Bryan and Staci (Larson) Hanson, John and Brandi (Escoe) Hanson, and Mike and Erica (Johnson) Hanson, Mary’s greatest loves, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Kenzie Monroe, Tyler, Nicole, Alyssa, Katelyn, Brady, Evelyn and Eleanor Hanson, and her supportive siblings: Betty and Bob Menne, Fran Hampton, Paul Reinertson and Laura, Robert and Cheryl Reinertson, Jim and Sharon Reinertson, Larry Reinertson, Nancy and Darrell Wendell, Joni and Tom Wood. Mary also has many loved nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Mary requested a celebration of life be held in her honor as opposed to traditional funeral services. We invite all of Mary’s friends and family to join us in celebrating her beautiful life at the American Legion at 250 Main St. in Wilson from 1-5 p.m., Saturday, January 7.
