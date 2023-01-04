Mary Ellen (Reinertson) Hanson

Mary Ellen (Reinertson) Hanson, age 70, of Baldwin, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on December 26, 2022, at Regions Hospital after prolonged heart complications. 

Mary was born in Milbank, South Dakota on January 25, 1952, to Joyce and Rita Reinertson.  She was raised on a farm in Madison, Minnesota as the 9th of 12 children. When Mary was five years old, the family moved to Blaine, Minnesota where she graduated from Centennial High School in 1970. 

