Mary A. Schell, age 88, of Woodville, WI, passed away at her home in Woodville on January 28, 2022.
Mary was born on February 10, 1933, in Centerline, MI to William and Florence (Lunger) Custance. She graduated from high school in 1954 and was united in marriage to Elmer H. Schell on January 13, 1954. In 1960, the two moved to Denver, CO where Elmer started his own business. The two would later relocate to Woodville, WI in 1993 to be closer to family.
Mary was an avid flower gardener and seamstress and loved making crafts and cooking. Her family was her life, and spending time with her children and grandchildren was her greatest joy.
She is survived by daughter, Susan (Raymond) Gessler; grandchildren: Raymond III (Melissa) Gessler, Stephanie Gessler, and Stacy Gregerson; and great-grandchildren: Halle & Emma Gessler, Miranda Wagner, and Cameryn & Lilly Gregerson.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 68 years, Elmer; sons, Stephen and David Schell; and siblings: Dorothy, Robert, Jean, Donna, Sylvia, and William.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Baldwin Cemetery in Baldwin, WI.
Services entrusted to the O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI. (715) 684-3434.
