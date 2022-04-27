Marvin Ray Anderson, age 84 of Sarona WI, passed away April 13, 2022, in Mesa AZ. Marvin was born May 12, 1937, in Cumberland, WI to David and Margaret (Shellito) Anderson. He graduated from Cumberland High School in 1955. After graduation, Marvin moved to St Paul and worked in the Title Insurance business field for several years.
On August 29, 1958, Marvin married the love of his life, Carol Alborn. The couple raised their 4 children in Minneapolis until they made a leap of faith and moved to Woodville WI in 1979 to start a liquidation business. C&M Liquidators quickly became known to all as the ‘fun place to shop’. Marvin and Carol operated C&M until retiring to Long Lake WI in 2005.
Marvin was confirmed at East Cumberland Lutheran Church, was a member of Zion Lutheran church in Woodville for more than 20 years, and most recently was a member of Stanfold Lutheran Church west of Rice Lake.
Marvin was a proud Woodville Lions Club Member and was Lions President 1992. Alongside Russ Lund and Larry Knegendorf, the three coordinated the Syttende Mai parade for many years.
Marvin enjoyed spending time with family at the cabin on Long Lake. For 29 years, every fishing opener was an Anderson family contest of who could catch the best fish. If it was a close call, Marvin was the judge of who’s name would be added to the Anderson Family Trophy. (It always helped to be a grandkid!)
Marvin is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol, of Sarona WI. Four children: Sue (Al) Quigley of Burnsville, MN; Steve (Teri) Anderson of Woodville, WI; Jim Anderson (special friend Stephanie Moore) of Eau Claire, WI and Jeff (Jen) Anderson of Amelia, OH. 10 Grandchildren, 8 Great-Grandchildren. Brother: Doug (Joy) Anderson, Mound MN. Sister: Lois (Arlen) Stensland, LaPorte MN. Brother-in-law: Bill Ranallo, Cumberland, WI. He is preceded in death by: Brother: Milford (Lois) Anderson. Sisters: Elizabeth Abu-Azzam, MN and Joanne Ranallo, Cumberland, WI.
Pallbearers are: Michael Quigley, Patrick Quigley, Dillon Anderson, Riley Anderson, Lake Anderson, Cade Anderson
Funeral service was Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Stanfold Lutheran Church, Rice Lake. Burial was in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Woodville, Wisconsin.
Keehr Funeral Home (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.