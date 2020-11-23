Marvin Luckwaldt, age 84, of Woodville, Wisconsin died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home in Baldwin Township.
A private family service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Woodville at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 28.
Burial will be in the Church Cemetery, Woodville.
The service will be live streamed at Immanuel Lutheran Church Facebook page on Saturday the 28th at 11 a.m.
Keehr Funeral Home, ( HYPERLINK "http://www.keehrfuneralhome.com" www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.