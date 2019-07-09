Marvin J. Hinkel, age 89, of Roberts, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at Our House Assisted Living in New Richmond. Marvin was born on January 17, 1930 in Sylvan, WI, to Elmer and Edith (Bolint) Hinkel. He graduated from Ithaca High School in 1949. Marvin was united in marriage to Jerda Johnson, on February 4, 1951 in Bear Valley, WI. The couple were blessed with four children and made their home on a dairy farm in Richland Center, WI. The family moved to Roberts, and Marvin worked as a custodian in the Hudson school system, then later at St. Croix Central Elementary School for over 25 years.
Marvin was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing; he loved spending time with the guys at the hunting shack. He kept a large vegetable garden that reminded him of his days farming. Marvin truly adored his wife, Jerda, and enjoyed spending time with his family. When Jerda got him out of the house, he was fond of traveling to visit relatives and old friends.
Marvin will remain in the hearts of his children, Dan (Linda) Hinkel of Grantsburg, Jeff (Trudy) Hinkel of Roberts and Diane (Kevin Rhone) of New Richmond; son-in-law, Ken Johnson of Deer Park; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Jerda; daughter, Gail Johnson; grandson, Tony Hinkel; his parents; siblings, Everette Hinkel, Laverne Hinkel, and Ella Engendorf.
A Funeral Service for Marvin was held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 7th at the Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ, 1001 Birch Drive, Roberts. Visitation was from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Private interment at the Basswood Cemetery in Boaz, WI.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, (715)684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
