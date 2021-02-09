Marlys Viola Torkelson (Roen), age 95, of Baldwin, WI, passed away peacefully the morning of Thursday, January 28, 2021 surrounded by her family in her home at the Birch Haven Apartments. Marlys was born on October 2, 1925 to parents Melvin & Helga (Borgerson) Roen. She grew up in the township of Pleasant Valley, WI; & attended the Pleasant Valley & Willow Hill schools through the eighth grade. Marlys didn’t need to pursue formal education to follow her dream of becoming a loving wife & mom. In December of 1946, Marlys married Lloyd Eugene Torkelson at the Woodside Church. Together, the pair had seven children, Sharon, Larry, Jim, Gary, Dennis, Wayne and Rodney, whom Marlys dedicated her life to raising. She loved being a mom, but nothing brought her more joy than being a grandma, great-grandma, and great-great grandma. Watching them grow up & become the people they are today filled her heart with pride. Marlys was a lifelong Christian, & was a devoted member of Peace Lutheran Church & its prayer circles & Ladies Guild. She was a talented seamstress, & made many quilts with the Ladies Guild & for her children & grandchildren. Marlys was an avid gardener, & planted both flowers & vegetables every season. Marlys always greeted you with a smile, and made sure there were fresh cookies in the cupboard or a warm dessert in the oven. She was always up for a game of cards, teaching you how to sew a yoyo, or simply enjoying the presence of your company. Her nurturing spirit & big heart will be missed, but never forgotten.
Survived by: Jim (Darlene) Torkelson of Roberts, Wi, Gary (Joyce) Torkelson of New Richmond, Wi, Rodney Torkelson of Roberts, Wi, Daughter in Law Kris (Dennis) Torkelson of Beldenville, Wi. Grandchildren: Pamela (David) Johnson, Jason Torkelson, Todd (Sonja) Torkelson. Lisa (Chad) Peters, Kaci (Peter) Beall, Sarah Torkelson, Cody Torkelson, and Hannah Torkelson. Great-Grandchildren: Amber (Brad) Prisch, Katie Johnson, Laci Edhlund, Madelyn Edhlund, Drew Peters, Camryn Torkelson, Max Peters, Chelsi Beall, Cooper Beall. Great-Great Grandchildren - Clayton and Jackson Prisch, Siblings Arnold Roen and Kenneth (Deanna) Roen as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Helga, Husband Lloyd in 1983, Daughter: Sharon (Eugene) Handrahan, Sons: Larry, Dennis and Wayne, Granddaughter Abigail, Grandson Benjamin, Sister Doris Knutson, Brothers Lyle Roen and Harley Roen, Sister-in-law Evelyn “Evie” Roen and Brother-in-Law Glen Knutson.
A Funeral Service for Marlys was held at 2pm, Monday, February 1st at Peace Lutheran church in Baldwin. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. Burial was in the Woodside Cemetery alongside her husband with active casketbearers being Pam Johnson, Todd Torkelson, Lisa Peters, Kaci Beall, Sarah Torkelson, Cody Torkelson, Hannah Torkelson while Amber Prisch, Katie Johnson, Laci Edhlund, Madelyn Edhlund, Drew Peters, Camryn Torkelson, Max Peters, Chelsi Beall, Cooper Beall, Clayton Prisch, Jackson Prisch served as honorary casketbearers. Funeral services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.
