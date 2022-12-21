Marlys Jean Hudson, age 98 of New Centerville, Wisconsin, passed away December 10, 2022, at the Park View Care Center in Woodville. Marlys was born on July 27, 1924, in Eau Galle, to George and Selma (Bjork) Metcalf. She attended Maynard country school in Ellsworth and New Centerville. Marlys was united in marriage to Garold Hudson on November 1, 1941, in Hudson, and the couple was blessed with five sons and four daughters. In their younger years, Marlys and Garold loved to go dancing and frequented some of the old dance halls in the area. Their earlier married years were hard, as Marlys and Garold farmed together while raising nine children with only a wood cooking stove and no indoor plumbing, but she enjoyed raising her children, taking care of her family, and never complained. By example Marlys quietly taught her children the value of hard work. Marlys worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the Lutheran Home in River Falls, as a Drape Hooker at Fashion-Aire in River Falls, she worked for 10 years at the Baldwin Green House, was a dishwasher at the Red Barn, she stripped copper for extra cash, and hunted ginseng.
Marlys was the last of the original residents of New Centerville and was the very first to be crowned “Miss Centerville” at the New Centerville Days celebration. She was a member of the New Centerville United Methodist Church and a longtime member of the United Methodist Women. Marlys truly loved her church and was fond of attending church socials. She enjoyed playing cards, going to auctions, playing computer games, and making crafts and embroidery. Marlys relished in playing BINGO and an occasional trip to the casino, and she enjoyed gardening and her flowers.
Marlys had the unique gift of never getting over excited or rattled about much of anything. The story is told that in her later years, on one of her frequent trips to the A&W for lunch, she rolled her car on a bad patch of backroad with the car landing upside down. Marlys simply grabbed a rug, picked her way to the back, and crawled out the broken back window. She then calmly stood on the road until someone drove by.
Marlys will remain in the hearts of her children, Gloria Williams, Ralph (Robin) Hudson, Leslie (Kazue) Hudson, Cliff (Patsy) Hudson, Marlene (Bill) Finke, Merwin (Jackye) Hudson, Patricia Rumphol, Dale (Jule) Hudson, and Diane Hudson; 33 grandchildren; many, many great-grand and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Lucille Dvorak, and Calvin (Judy) Metcalf; sister-in-law, Lois Metcalf; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Garold; sons-in-law, Neal Williams, and Jerry Rumphol; grandson, Shelman Hills; great-grandsons, Tramayne Williams, Rodney Blodgett, and Michael Glenna; her parents; siblings, Lorraine (Harold) Glass, Vera (Robert) Bell, Laurence Metcalf, Verlyn Metcalf, and Donald (Carol) Metcalf; and brother-in-law, Frank Dvorak.
A funeral service for Marlys was held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, at the New Centerville United Methodist Church, 36 192nd St., New Centerville. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in New Centerville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.