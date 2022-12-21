Marlys Jean Hudson

Marlys Jean Hudson, age 98 of New Centerville, Wisconsin, passed away December 10, 2022, at the Park View Care Center in Woodville. Marlys was born on July 27, 1924, in Eau Galle, to George and Selma (Bjork) Metcalf. She attended Maynard country school in Ellsworth and New Centerville.   Marlys was united in marriage to Garold Hudson on November 1, 1941, in Hudson, and the couple was blessed with five sons and four daughters. In their younger years, Marlys and Garold loved to go dancing and frequented some of the old dance halls in the area. Their earlier married years were hard, as Marlys and Garold farmed together while raising nine children with only a wood cooking stove and no indoor plumbing, but she enjoyed raising her children, taking care of her family, and never complained. By example Marlys quietly taught her children the value of hard work.  Marlys worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the Lutheran Home in River Falls, as a Drape Hooker at Fashion-Aire in River Falls, she worked for 10 years at the Baldwin Green House, was a dishwasher at the Red Barn, she stripped copper for extra cash, and hunted ginseng.

Marlys was the last of the original residents of New Centerville and was the very first to be crowned “Miss Centerville” at the New Centerville Days celebration. She was a member of the New Centerville United Methodist Church and a longtime member of the United Methodist Women. Marlys truly loved her church and was fond of attending church socials. She enjoyed playing cards, going to auctions, playing computer games, and making crafts and embroidery.  Marlys relished in playing BINGO and an occasional trip to the casino, and she enjoyed gardening and her flowers. 

