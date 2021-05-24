Marlys Jane (Gaustad) DeSmith, age 89 of Hammond, WI, died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, WI. Marlys was born May 1, 1932 to parents Carroll and Myrtle (Thompson) Gaustad, in Woodville, WI and graduated from Baldwin High School. After graduation, Marlys was employed by Brown and Bigelow in St. Paul. On June 27, 1953, she was united in marriage to Rodney (Bud) DeSmith at St John’s Catholic Church in Glenwood City WI. To this union, six children were born. Bud would later pass away in 1984. Marlys was employed as a telephone operator both in Hammond and Baldwin. She then moved on and was employed by Erickson Industries, which changed to Volrath and later to Kolpak Refrigeration plant in River Falls, where she retired. After retirement, Marlys worked part time at the local gas station as a stocker/cleaner. Marlys loved to attend her grandchildren’s events. She was a baseball fan and followed the Milwaukee Braves, and later the Brewers. She also enjoyed the Packers. Bowling was a favorite pastime, joining three different leagues and traveling all over the state for tournaments. She also took any chance she could to travel all over the U.S. She made it overseas to Hawaii and even to Europe. Marlys is proceeded in death by her husband Bud, sons Steven and Scott (stillborn), granddaughter Emma; parents, Carroll and Myrtle; her siblings and spouses: Diane (Bernie) Jeske, Madolyn (Laurence) Vier, Carolyn (Stanley) Hanson, Rosalie (Barry Moran), Phyllis (Roger) Raeshler, Peter and Thomas Gaustad. Brothers in law: David Snyder and George Knipfel; Parents in law: Ed and Anna DeSmith, Sisters in law: Joyce (DeSmith) Neiman, Shirley (Marvin) Cassellius, Brothers in law: Roger and Glenn DeSmith. She is survived by her children: Susan (Lindy) Johnson, Daniel (Julie) DeSmith, Debra (Wally) Graf, Michael (Dawn) DeSmith, daughter in law Shannon DeSmith. Grandchildren: Andy, Matt (Kerry) Johnson, Betsy Johnson (Pete Zomok), Tyler, Maddie, and Tessa DeSmith, Amber Jenni and Adam Graf (Deanna O’Sullivan), Logan Snyder and Laura DeSmith, Alyssa (Martin) Koerner, Robb (Sara) DeSmith. Seven Great-grands: Aidan and Zane Zomok, Connor and Kendall Johnson, Odin Anderson, Camryn and Josie Jenni, Sloane Koerner and Wyatt DeSmith. Her sisters: Charlene Snyder and Janice Knipfel. Sisters in law Karen and Ione DeSmith, and Sandy Gaustad. Brother in Law: David (Judi) DeSmith. Numerous other relatives. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church 1295 Ridgeway Street Hammond, WI and stream live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/marlys-desmith-05-19-2021/. Visitation will also be on Sunday from 12 - 2 pm at the church. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
