Marlys Elaine (Johnson) Snyder

Marlys Elaine (Johnson) Snyder, age 81 of Woodville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 23, while under the care of Adoray Hospice and Park View Nursing Home. Marlys was born May 13, 1941, in Holcombe, WI to Marvin and Bessie (Tubbs) Johnson. She was in the last graduating class from Woodville High School in 1960. After graduating from high school, she and her brother Lloyd and a couple friends were adventurous and moved to Racine, WI to work at Johnson Wax. She always said she wouldn’t trade those years of independence and non-stop fun for anything– oh, the stories they told! Just before leaving for Racine, Marlys met a boy named Jerry at a dance at the Gray Goose in Hersey. After six months, Jerry proposed on Christmas Eve, and they had a long-distance courtship.

On July 11, 1964, Marlys and Jerry were married at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Wilson, WI. Marlys went to cosmetology school in Eau Claire and worked several years in the trade. The newlyweds raised their three children on a farm north of Woodville. 

