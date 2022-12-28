Marlys Elaine (Johnson) Snyder, age 81 of Woodville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 23, while under the care of Adoray Hospice and Park View Nursing Home. Marlys was born May 13, 1941, in Holcombe, WI to Marvin and Bessie (Tubbs) Johnson. She was in the last graduating class from Woodville High School in 1960. After graduating from high school, she and her brother Lloyd and a couple friends were adventurous and moved to Racine, WI to work at Johnson Wax. She always said she wouldn’t trade those years of independence and non-stop fun for anything– oh, the stories they told! Just before leaving for Racine, Marlys met a boy named Jerry at a dance at the Gray Goose in Hersey. After six months, Jerry proposed on Christmas Eve, and they had a long-distance courtship.
On July 11, 1964, Marlys and Jerry were married at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Wilson, WI. Marlys went to cosmetology school in Eau Claire and worked several years in the trade. The newlyweds raised their three children on a farm north of Woodville.
Marlys and Jerry enjoyed working on and remodeling their home, combing antique stores for good finds, working on crafts together, gardening, and spending time with family.
Proof of Marlys’ genuine kind heart was proven with lifelong friendships. She held those closest to her deep in her heart. Family meant everything to her. GG (Great-Grandma) hosted Sunday Funday for all who could make it and usually made her famous Red Hotdish, a family favorite.
Marlys is survived by: daughter Julie (Brad Burton) Rose of Cameron; daughter Jennifer (Jeff) Anderson of Amelia, OH; daughter-in-law Nichole Snyder of Spring Valley; thirteen grandchildren including Josh (Kelsey Dyals) Armagost, Kyle Armagost, Kalli (Cadien) Jordan, Josie Armagost, Logan (Christine Burkhardt) Snyder, Lance (Brooke) Snyder, Cole (Theresa Starks) Snyder, Jordyn Snyder, Lake (Sarah) Anderson, Cade and Claire Anderson; seven great-grandchildren; brother LaVern (Nola) Johnson of Wilson; In-laws including Luanne DeLong of Cedar Falls; Cheryl (Kendall) Winegar of Hudson; LouAnn Snyder of Knapp; Mike (Sally) Snyder of Wilson; Mary (Tom) Kirk of Sauk City; Roy (Glenda) Kanis of Viroqua; and many nieces and nephews whom all meant the world to her.
Marlys is preceded in death by her husband Gerald; son Timothy (who recently passed on Dec. 5); parents Marvin and Bessie Johnson; sister Irene Kanis; and brother Lloyd Johnson.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Hammond. Following the visitation, a candlelight funeral service will begin at 12:15 p.m. Lunch will follow.
Private family burial will be in St Bridget’s Catholic Cemetery, Wilson.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Park View Nursing Home and Adoray Hospice for the wonderful, loving care given to our sweet mom and the way you treated her family like your own. It will certainly never be forgotten. XOXO
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
