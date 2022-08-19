Marliss R. Rosin

Marliss R. Rosin, 90, a longtime resident of Stewartville, MN died of natural causes on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Marliss Ruth Birr was born to Joseph and Marcella (Doering) Birr on March 9, 1932, in Good Thunder, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Good Thunder and worked as a secretary after graduating from Good Thunder High School in 1949. Marliss married her high school sweetheart, George Rosin, on May 18, 1952. The happy couple first lived in Alabama while George was in the United States Army, and following their return to Minnesota, welcomed a son, Robert (1953), and daughter, Janet (1955). While George earned his bachelor's degree in Industrial Arts, Marliss kept the home running smoothly, doing everything she could to make ends meet. George began his teaching career in East Detroit, Michigan at Lutheran High East, and it was in Michigan that George and Marliss welcomed a son, Alan (1960). Their two years in Michigan were followed by a return to Mankato, Good Thunder, and eventually Stewartville, MN, where the Rosin family made their home for many years. With George’s job as an assistant principal in Stewartville and their three children getting older, Marliss decided to work at Travelers Insurance in Rochester for 20 years until her retirement. During their many years in Stewartville, George and Marliss were members of St. John’s Lutheran Church, singing in the choir (and even hosting practices in the basement of their home while the church was being remodeled), members of the Friendship Club, attending Lutheran Brotherhood events, and volunteering at various events throughout the years; Marliss also was quite involved in Ladies Aid.

