Marlene Gesell Miller, age 89, passed away peacefully at her home in Lake Bluff, Illinois, November 9. She was born on May 24, 1933, to Andrew and Vivian Gesell, in Winona, Minnesota. Marlene graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1956 and soon thereafter married Wendell D. Miller, originally from Canby, Minnesota. They lived in Hopkins, Minnesota, where Marlene taught 7th grade English and history in Edina, Minnesota. Marlene and Wendy later lived in Atlanta, Georgia for three years before settling in Lake Bluff in 1961 where they raised their family. Marlene was a devoted wife, mother, and active member in the Lake Bluff community for over fifty years.
Marlene’s father instilled in her a love of golf from an early age, and she began competing in local tournaments at age 13. She competed and was medalist in the first NCAA women’s national golf championship. Marlene’s love of golf guided her life. She was a competitor, champion, coach, mentor, leader, and life-long advocate for girls’ golf.
Marlene is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Robert Gesell; and son, Robin Miller. She is survived by her husband, Wendy; daughters Julie Hawley (Peter), Muffet Trout (John); son Peter Miller; daughter-in-law Susan Perko; grandchildren Drew Hawley, Elizabeth Hawley (Heather), Jai Miller, Margot Trout, Robinson Miller; great-grandchildren Cora and Will Hawley, and Mason and Lauren Hawley.
A memorial service honoring Marlene’s life will be held 3 p.m., Tuesday, December 27 at Grace United Methodist Church, Lake Bluff, IL 60044. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Wendell Miller, 244 E. Center Ave., Lake Bluff, IL 60044.
