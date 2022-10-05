Marjory Carola (Manz) Vomhof passed away on September 23. She was born on July 10, 1940, to Esther S. Manz, Founder, CEO, and President of TOPS Club Inc., and Gilbert Manz Sr. at Plymouth, WI. Her “second mother” was her Grandmother Barbara Schuland who lived with the Manz family from 1933 until 1963. Marjory was the fourth of five children: Gilbert “Duke” (Patricia) Manz Jr., Barbara Hope (Theodore) Canapa, Maureen Lucy Marie (Dale) Weigert, and Bonnie Ellen (Roy) Priebe.
Marjory married Roger Vomhof on August 7, 1964, at Redemption Ev. Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, WI. She is survived by her loving husband, Pastor Roger Vomhof. She is also survived by her beloved children: Martin Philip Vomhof, Carol Maureen (Jeremy) Holtz and Stephen Roger (Danlye) Vomhof. She is also survived by three grandsons: Jay, Brett, and Trey Holtz and one granddaughter: Brynja Vomhof. She has two surviving sisters Maureen Weigert and Bonnie (Roy) Priebe, sister-in-law Patricia Manz, and brother-in-law Pastor Ervine Vomhof. Nephews and nieces also survive.
Marjory taught for six years at Redemption Ev. Lutheran Christian Day School in Milwaukee and taught one year at Emanuel Ev. Lutheran Christian Day School in St. Paul during the year her husband served as a vicar at Emanuel Ev. Lutheran Church (now Crown of Life Ev. Lutheran Church) in St. Paul.
Marjory taught Sunday School for over 30 years, Vacation Bible School for 20 years, Release Time Class for 10 years, and Home Economics for 10 years on a volunteer basis. She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, traveling, her family and friends. She and her husband Roger attended several Lutheran Women’s Missionary Society Conventions.
Marjory was a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Congregation (WELS) at Woodville. Her service will be held on Friday, October 7. Visitation will be from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. The memorial service is at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, 2526 80th Avenue, Woodville. A lunch will follow the service.
Committal will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, County 4 Blvd, Goodhue, MN at 3 p.m., Friday, October 7.
Memorials may be given to WELS Missions or Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.