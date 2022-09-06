Marjorie Van Someren died peacefully in her home Monday evening. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Frank of 62 years infant son Bruce, sister Priscilla (Harold) Chapel, sister Betty (Gerald) Plourde and brother Richard (Evelyn) Peterson. Marjorie is survived by her brother Kenneth (Louise) Peterson, brother-in-law Dean (Liz) Van Someren; children Marcia (Dr. Robert) Hunter, Phillip (Deborah) Van Someren, Carolyn (Wayne) Wilson, Grace (William) Carr; grandchildren Justin Drenth, Joseph (Marsha) Drenth, Jessica Drenth, Charles (Sheri) Van Someren, Alexander Van Someren, Spencer (Jessica) Wykstra, Kristina Hull, Johanna Carr, Rebecca (Andrew) Davis, Michael Hunter; great-grandchildren: Katherine and Nicolas Drenth, Oakley and Skyley Wykstra, Arianna Bazik, Rafael and Leah Davis; and Peterson and Van Someren family members and her friends. Marjorie was born in May of 1924 and attended the Lincoln School and Baldwin High School. Following graduation, she worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Baldwin and the FBI in Washington D.C. Marjorie married Frank Van Someren in 1946 and they lived in the Baldwin area their entire lives. Marjorie was an extraordinary wife and mother. When she was blessed with grandchildren, her generosity of spirit was fully realized, and she gave the impression to each of her grandchildren that he or she was the favored one. Marjorie was a talented photographer, seamstress, chef, hostess and community member. She held leadership roles in 4-H, Homemakers, quilt guild and was active in the Wisconsin Right to Life, American Legion Auxiliary, the 14th Armored organization, Bible studies and as well as numerous civic and church groups. Marjorie had a passion for travel and her vacations with Frank took them from Mexico to Europe to New Zealand and to Asia.
Visits to her children and grandchildren were always her fondest adventures. Marjorie loved to shop. She always dressed to the nines with coordinating jewelry and scarves. Her devotion to the Lord, however, overshadowed every aspect of her life. Her deep love of God was shared with Frank, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her large extended family, and wonderful friends. Her nieces and nephews embraced Marjorie with affection that is usually reserved only for a parent. Cindy, Melinda, Debbie, Barb, Janice, Chris, and Julio opened their hearts and schedules in special ways that gave Marjorie the feeling she was the luckiest aunt in Wisconsin. Her capacity to engender love extended to the dedicated and loving staff and fellow residents at Birch Haven apartments. Marjorie was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Services were 2 p.m., Saturday, September 3 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church and the visitation will commence 90 minutes prior. Memorials are preferred to Baldwin Christian School or Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home.
