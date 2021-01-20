Marilyn E. Harshman

Marilyn Elizabeth Harshman, age 89 formerly of Somerset, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on January 4th, 2021 with family by her side from complications of Covid 19 at Christian Community Homes in Hudson, Wisconsin.
Marilyn was born on July 15th, 1931 to Fred and Helma (Wolden) Sabby. She attended school in Baldwin through her junior year of high school, and graduated from River Falls High School in 1949 just after a family move to River Falls. Most of her career was spent in the River Falls School District where she worked as a bookkeeper.
She was married Ronald (Ronnie) Harshman and they were long time residents of Somerset. Marilyn loved her home, and was deeply appreciative of the special people that helped she and Ronnie stay in their home until Ronnie’s passing in 2019.
Spending time laughing with family and friends was Marilyn’s favorite pastime. She enjoyed cooking and researching recipes for big meals or special events in her vast cookbook collection. After retiring, she and her sister Marge became avid gardeners and the many vegetables canned were often key ingredients for her home cooked meals. Marilyn also had an incredible gift for handwork. Her perfectly crocheted afghans, detailed cross stitch and meticulously sewn items are among her friends and family’s most cherished gifts. She will be remembered most for her love of the simple things, and a reminder that loving what you have is often enough.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, Helma and Fred Sabby, her sister Marge Riter and husband Ronnie Harshman.
She remains loved by her brother Ken and sister-in-law Audrey, their three kids Terri (Dave), Traci, and Chris (Jen), along with her grand-nieces Miranda (Traci), Katlyn, Alexis and Carissa (Chris and Jen). She will also remain in the hearts of Ronnie’s sons Ron Jr. and Tom, and of Ronnie’s loving extended family.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Animal Friends shelter (scafshelter.org) in honor of Marilyn’s love of animals.
