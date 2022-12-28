Marian Katherine Stene

Marian Katherine Stene age 79, passed away on Saturday, December 10, at Glenhaven Nursing Home, in Glenwood City, WI.  She was born June 21, 1943, to Frank and Katherine (Larson) Cassellius at Amery. 

Marian grew up on the family farm and went to Roddis Country School and Glenwood City High School.  She played the flute and was a member of the High School Marching Band.  Marian graduated in 1961.  Like many rural kids at the time, she was also a member of the Bushy Lakers 4H Club.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.