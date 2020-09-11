Margaret Lucille Roepke, age 93 of Woodville, Wisconsin passed away on September 6, 2020 at the Park View Home in Woodville. Margaret grew up on a dairy farm in Woodville. She was united in marriage to Richard Roepke on April 3, 1947, and their marriage was blessed with two sons, Steven and David; and a daughter, Lynn. The family lived in Los Angeles, CA for thirty years, making the San Fernando Valley their home. Margaret and Richard returned to Woodville to care for her mother, Anna Hatch, using Woodville as a base they traveled all over the country. They especially enjoyed camping at the beached of California where they would beach comb and where they would talk, read and watch the dolphins. She had a good eye for beautiful natural objects like shells, rocks and feathers. Following Richard’s death in 1999, Margaret stayed in Woodville.
Margaret was very kind and loving woman who lived with quiet dignity and grace. Her children were deeply blessed to have her as their mom. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Margaret will remain in the hearts of her children, David (Kim) Roepke and Lynn Roepke; daughter-in-law, Holly Roepke; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her siblings and cousins; wonderful friends, Jeff and Kay Suckow and their children that called her “grandma” and Huge Devine.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Richard; her son, Steven; and her parents, Wesley and Anna (Clark) Hatch.
A private service will be held by her family at a later date.
“God will redeem my life from the grave; he will surely take me to himself.” Psalm 49:15
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, (715)684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
