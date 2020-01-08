Margaret Irene (Johnson) Wesson, age 95, of Baldwin died January 4, 2020 at the United Hospital in St. Paul.
Margaret was a 1943 graduate of Spring Valley High School and started at the School of Hairdressing in the fall of 1943. She graduated and worked at one of the elite salons in St. Paul until opening and running her own salon until 1956. During this time, Margaret traveled extensively to New York, Cuba, Chicago, and adventured with the St. Paul hiking club.
In 1955, she married the “love of her life”, Jacques Wright Wesson II. She left her career to become a mother and homemaker. They lived in Minneapolis and brought four amazing children into the world. Larry, Linda, Patti, and Barb were their pride and joy. In 1966, the family moved to what would become “the Wesson family farm” on Highway 63. Jacques died in 1968 and Margaret returned to work, first at the Bobber Café/Pine Cone/Brownwood and then to the Baldwin Care Center as a seamstress. She received her final pin for “30 years of service” from the care center at the age of 85.
Her sewing was more than a career; it was her passion. From sewing folk dance costumes, to clothes for her children, to custom patterned quilts, to her, now famous, bowl holders --- Margaret could sew.
On the occasion of her 90th birthday, Margaret became famous when the video of her Skydiving adventure went viral on YouTube. At the time of her passing, she had close to 4 million views from 50 countries, with thousands of viewers who were inspired by this amazing woman.
Margaret was devoted to the Martell Methodist church from the age of 7 years old. She was active in choir, fund raising, the ladies’ aide, and was often called to serve others in their time of need. The Wesson’s always attended services in the 3rd pew, on the right.
Margaret was also devoted to garage sales. She and her best friends would sometimes stop at over 50 in a day. She was a supreme maker of baked goods, as many as 17 different goodies on a table. Lefse was one of her best, but the Krumkake, and the sticky buns…..
She will be deeply missed by her children; Larry and wife Julie, of Woodville, WI; Linda and husband John, of Baldwin, WI; Patti and husband Jeff, of Cottage Grove, MN; Barb and husband Paul, of Milwaukee, WI; and step-son, Dex and wife Pissamai, of Thailand; grandchildren; Amanda (Nelson), Matt, Greg, Sarah, Tim, Victoria (Alan), Jennifer, Marisa, Gabriel (Marketa), Jonathon (Jennifer); great grandchildren, Anabelle, Christopher, Chase, Aspen, Eli, Ezra, Charlotte, Avery, Logan, and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Johnson and Helma (Olson) Johnson; two sisters, Helen Forseth and Dorothy Cummings; one brother, Earl Johnson; one step-son, Jacques Wesson; her granddaughter, Sheri Jahner; and her husband of 13 years, Jacques Wright Wesson II. And, at her age, by many other relatives and friends.
The memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church/United Church of Christ in River Falls, WI on January 11, 2020. Visitation with the family is from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. with a formal service at 12 p.m. Please stay for a luncheon following the service.
In lieu of flowers, you may contribute in Margaret’s memory to CORE El Centro, 130 W. Bruce St, Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53204. www.core-elcentro.org. CORE is a natural healing center and Margaret was a supporter of their mission to offer acupuncture, massage, and her daughter, Barb’s, dance fitness classes to people on a sliding scale fee that everyone can afford. Margaret had benefited from these types of services and enjoyed supporting her daughter’s passion. She attended several fund raisers; you can see her at the 2012 Groov-a-thon in this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I6ebc5zYSvA
