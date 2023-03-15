Morning rain followed by a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High around 40F. Winds SW at less than 5 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Margaret Ann Cave, age 88 of Roberts, WI passed away on February 26, 2023, at Baldwin Care Center. Margaret was born on January 24, 1935, in Roberts to the parents of Lester and Elizabeth Snoeyenbos. After graduating high school Margaret attended cosmetology school and worked as a hairdresser for many years. She married William Cave on June 15, 1963, and together they were blessed with two sons.
Margaret and Bill enjoyed running the Cave Inn in Roberts for 48 years before their retirement and taking trips up north. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and loved traveling to Vegas and taking her chances at the casinos. She also was a talented seamstress and loved her cats dearly.
She will remain in the hearts of her husband Bill; sons David (Denise) Cave and James (Lynn) Cave; grandchildren Brianna (Roman) and Megan Cave; step grandchildren Andy Brathol and Ella and Audra Scott; great grandchild Dominic; brother Bill (Judy) Snoeyenbos; half-sister Joan Mikelson; sister-in-law Arlene Snoyenbos.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother John.
A Memorial Service for Margaret will be held on Thursday, March 23, at Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ in Roberts. Visitation will be from 10-12 p.m. with a service at 12 p.m. Burial at Warren Cemetery will follow the service along with a lunch. Memorials are preferred to the church.
