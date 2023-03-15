Margaret Ann Cave

Margaret Ann Cave, age 88 of Roberts, WI passed away on February 26, 2023, at Baldwin Care Center. Margaret was born on January 24, 1935, in Roberts to the parents of Lester and Elizabeth Snoeyenbos. After graduating high school Margaret attended cosmetology school and worked as a hairdresser for many years. She married William Cave on June 15, 1963, and together they were blessed with two sons. 

 Margaret and Bill enjoyed running the Cave Inn in Roberts for 48 years before their retirement and taking trips up north. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and loved traveling to Vegas and taking her chances at the casinos. She also was a talented seamstress and loved her cats dearly.

