Marcia Jeanne Graf, age 79 of Woodville, Wisconsin passed away June 11, 2021 at the Baldwin Care Center. Marcia was born on June 29, 1941 in River Falls, Wisconsin and was raised by her father, Russell White, and her grandma, Mildred White. She attended high school in Roberts, Wisconsin and was united in marriage to Kenneth Graf on May 22, 1958 in Roberts. The couple was blessed with five children, Mandy, Kory, Todd, Bridget, and Megan. Marcia influenced her children to be independent and strong-willed, but was also the prime example of giving and kindness. She assisted Ken on their farm and worked at and eventually purchased the Dutch Oven Bakery in Baldwin. Marcia’s handy ability to fix and make things, along with a love for power tools, fueled her creative mind and can-do attitude. Many will remember Marcia as “The Paint Lady” at Gregerson Hardware where she especially enjoyed helping find paint colors and assist with interior decorating decisions.
Marcia loved spending time with her family and truly relished being with her grandchildren. She was always happy to share her wisdom, care, and compassion with anyone around her. Marcia was a lifetime member of Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ where she was the first female member on the Board of Trustees, one of the first female Deacons, assisted in the Women’s Fellowship, taught Sunday School, and served many New England dinners. She was also an active member in her community, serving as a 4-H Leader, helping with the Open-Class and St. Croix County Fairs, was a member of the American Cancer Society, served on the Boards of the Baldwin Care Center and the Baldwin Senior Center. Marcia was fond of collecting pitchers and tea pots, and enjoyed taking photos of nature and of friends and family at events and gatherings. She thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors and took special pride in the care and maintenance of her beautiful flower gardens, and the growing of fruit and vegetables for canning.
Marcia will remain in the hearts of her children, Mandy (Mark) Clay of Woodville, Kory (Betsy) Graf of Elmwood, Todd (Lori) Graf of Woodville, Bridget (Randy) Rau of Minneapolis, and Megan (Dan) Frye of Baldwin; grandchildren, Scott (Amy) Clay, Kenneth Clay, Marcus Clay, Marcy (Joe) Sain, Tony (Jessica) Graf, Jason Graf, Robyn Larson, Michelle Graf, Amy (Kolt) Wolske, Nicki (Zachary) Cox, Casey (Jacob) Juedes, Dustin Graf, Cameron Frye, and Dylan (Katie) Frye; great-grandchildren: Kyla, Carter, Alaina, Jaxson, Zoey, Eddie, Finley, Preston, Anikah, Braxton, Aiden, Adlee, Kenna, Aiden, Bode, Carson, and Baylor; sister, Sharon (Lowell) Johnson of Roberts; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Ken; her father, Russell White; and grandma, Mildred White.
A memorial service for Marcia will take place at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ, 1001 Birch Drive, Roberts, WI. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, WI, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Interment at Warren Cemetery.
