Marcelle “Sally” Pleviak, age 96, of Hammond, WI, passed away on September 1, 2022, at Hammond Health Services.
Sally was born on June 18, 1926, in Highwood, IL to Arthur and Helen (Curry) Kehrwald. She grew up in Illinois and attended Highland Park schools. She was united in marriage to Anthony Pleviak on March 12, 1943, and together they would be blessed with 3 children: Tony, John, and Joanne.
After her children were grown, she began a career as a beautician until she and Tony retired in 1979, when they moved to their lake cabin on Bonner Lake in Northern Wisconsin. Sally was an avid cook and loved trying new recipes. She had an extensive collection of recipes and loved following the ‘color-coordinated’ food rule she learned in school. She also thoroughly enjoyed her time at their lake home, entertaining guests and spending time with family.
She will be dearly missed by her children: Dr. Anthony (Judy) Pleviak, John Pleviak, and Joanne (Steve) Sanders; 8 grandchildren: Amy (Patrick) Rocheleau, Andrew Pleviak, Alyson (Wade) Carr, Anne (Chase) Dorian; Kat Pleviak, Tom Pleviak, Jeff (Corey) Sanders, and Mark (Beth) Sanders; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony; parents; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Pleviak; and brother, Robert “Bob” Kehrwald.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church, 1265 Ridgeway St., Hammond, with a visitation held one hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Webster, WI.
