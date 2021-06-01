Mae JoAnn (Torkelson) Finder, age 77, of Glenwood City, WI passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Park View Nursing Home in Woodville, WI.
She was born August 5, 1943 in Durand WI to Carl M. and Marjorie (Karshbaum) Torkelson. She grew up near Durand until the age of 8 when the family moved to Hammond, WI. She was in the first graduating class of St. Croix Central High School in 1961. She worked as a medical transcriptionist for Baldwin Area Medical Center for 41 years.
Mae married Gerald (Shorty) Finder of Knapp, WI July 1, 1972. Together they lived in Hammond, WI, Wilson, WI, and Glenwood City, WI. Mae was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. She always looked forward to going to Lambeau Field with her husband and sons. She loved watching her son Tracy play high school sports and college football. She enjoyed watching the wildlife in her backyard especially the deer in the winter. Mae loved doing puzzles with her oldest son Travis.
Mae is survived by:
Her husband, Gerald Finder of Glenwood City
Two sons,
Travis Finder of Glenwood City
Tracy (Michelle) Finder of Eau Claire
Four granddaughters,
Shelby, Kate, Greta, and Amelia Finder of Eau Claire
She is also survived by two brothers, Carl Torkelson and Allen (MaryAnn) Torkelson, sister Cindy (Claude) Berry, brother-in-law Ronald (Marcia) Finder, several nieces and nephews, and her loyal dog Duke.
Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Torkelson and Marjorie Torkelson Baird, and brother Kenneth Torkelson.
Shorty, Travis, and Tracy would like to thank all the family and friends that have visited, chatted with, and prayed for Mae during this time. Shorty would like to extend a special thank you to Uncle Norman Anderson for his extra help and support.
Family and friends are welcome to attend the memorial service at Olson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3:00-5:30, followed by a short service 5:30-6:00 on Friday, June 11, 2021, with Pastor Bob Dahm officiating.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.