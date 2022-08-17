Lyle Gunderson, age 85, of Baldwin, Wisconsin, died Saturday, August 13, 2022, after a short illness at Park View Home in Woodville, Wisconsin.
Lyle was born May 3, 1937, to Hagner and Linda (Robole) Gunderson in Eau Galle, Township, St. Croix County, Wisconsin. He grew up in Cady and Eau Galle Townships and attended the Woodville School District, graduating with the High School Class of 1955.
Lyle attended and received his certificate in Traffic Management from Humbolt Institute in Minnesota. He worked for Capital Airlines in Chicago, Illinois. Lyle was drafted in 1960 and joined the United States Army for two years and was stationed in Germany, where he took an interest in becoming an airplane pilot. He was a lifetime member of the Woodville American Legion. After his service, Lyle returned home and had a 37-year career with United Airlines as a load planner and customer service representative. After retirement, Lyle studied motorcycle, marine, and small engine repair through WITC-New Richmond and made engine repairs for family and friends.
On April 20, 1963, Lyle married Sonja Pederstuen at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville, Wisconsin. They were blessed with two daughters, Lynne and Lisa. Lyle and Sonja have lived south of Baldwin for over 50 years. Lyle received has airplane pilot’s license and owned two airplanes. He enjoyed sharing his love for flying by taking his family and friends on trips around the area. Lyle had many stories to tell about his adventures camping, hunting, and fishing with family and friends. Lyle always said he never wanted to be a farmer, but he still raised beef cattle and enjoyed planting and harvesting crops. Lyle was a crafted woodworker, who enjoyed working with many types of lumber to create grandfather clocks, hope chests, futons, headboards, and many other wood projects. Lyle and Sonja enjoyed domestic and international travel. Their favorite destination was Hawaii, which they visited many times. After retirement Lyle and Sonja wintered in Arizona for many years. Lyle’s best memories were always focused on spending his time and interests with his family and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers Auldin and Dennis; sister and brother-in-law Janet and LaMoine Roatch.
He is survived by his wife Sonja; daughters Lynne (Joel) Kraemer of Baldwin; Lisa (Derek Larsen) of Amery; grandson Nicholas Huey of River Falls; step-grandchildren Barry (Mandy) Kraemer of Kiel and Wendy (Mike) Schlies of Oshkosh; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings: Gloria Schulte of Glenwood City; Carolyn Serier of Baldwin; Kathy Lundquist (Jim Brenk) of Lakeville, MN; Kay (Arlyn) Pax of Menomonie; Patty (Gary) Fern of Baldwin; Amy (John) Betchwars of Woodbury, MN; sister-in-law Bonnie Gunderson (Mike Stoffel) of Woodville; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. in the Zion Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, Woodville with a memorial service in the Church at 4:30 p.m.
Burial will be at a later date at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spooner, Wisconsin.
Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley, Wisconsin is handling arrangements.
