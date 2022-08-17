Lyle Gunderson

Lyle Gunderson, age 85, of Baldwin, Wisconsin, died Saturday, August 13, 2022, after a short illness at Park View Home in Woodville, Wisconsin.

Lyle was born May 3, 1937, to Hagner and Linda (Robole) Gunderson in Eau Galle, Township, St. Croix County, Wisconsin. He grew up in Cady and Eau Galle Townships and attended the Woodville School District, graduating with the High School Class of 1955. 

