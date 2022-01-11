Lucinda A. Schaffner, age 78, resident of Baldwin, passed away December 2, 2021 as a result of various medical complications.
Lucinda was born to Donald and Betty Burton on April 15, 1943. She married Ronald Eugene Schaffner on February 9, 1962 and together, they were blessed with 5 children. During the last portion of Lucinda’s life, her and Ronald enjoyed their time on their Harley Davidson motorcycles which included numerous trips to the Sturgis South Dakota Bike Rally. The open road and fresh air were something Lucinda enjoyed as often as possible. Lucinda also enjoyed her time and activities within Gethsemane Lutheran Church where she was an active member.
Lucinda is survived by her loving children, Terry, Barry, Katherine Snøfugl, Hannah Schaffner, and Tom; grandchildren, Theresa Schaffner, Anthony Schaffner, Mathew Schaffner, Christiana Bjorkli, Sondre Bjorkli, Sigurd Bjorkli, Vär Bjorkli, Kyree Bjorkli, Lyndsay Schaffner, Sophia Church, and Sierra Church; and many additional relatives and great friends.
Preceding Lucinda in death is her loving husband of 58 years, Ronald; and parents, Donald and Betty Burton.
A private family ceremony is planned to spread her ashes and set her free.
