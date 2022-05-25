Lucille Lund, age 91, of Woodville, WI, passed away Lucille Mae Lund, age 91, of Woodville, WI, passed away on May 21, 2022, at her home, surrounded by the love of her family.
Lucille was born on August 24,1930 in Menomonie, WI to parents Ralph and Cora (Laberee) Riek. She was baptized at Woodville First Baptist Church. Lucille graduated from Woodville High School with the class of 1948 and continued her education at Bethel College in St. Paul, MN and River Falls, WI, State Teachers College. On August 6, 1954, she was united in marriage to Russell Lund. Their union was blessed with three children, Art, Tom, and Barb.
Lucille taught first grade in Woodville for three years; thereafter, her vocation was lived and shared in her expansive commitment to family and community. Lucille treasured the gifts of God that she saw in every person. She was a weaver of relationships with the extraordinary ability to create community. Lucille’s boundless energy and involvement at Zion Lutheran was evident in church choirs, Sunday School, Circles, carol sings in her home and at church, bible studies, and wider Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) events. Lucille was called upon to sing at over 700 funerals bearing witness to Christ’s resurrection in each person’s life.
A lifelong resident of Woodville, Lucille was active in the Historical Society sharing stories of the land, identity, and people she loved. She fostered a sense of belonging with her deep appreciation for history. She welcomed change and the vitality that newness brings through people, ideas, and events that further created and built community. This month she was filled with joy and gratitude as Woodville celebrated its Sesquicentennial at Syttende Mai. She was a member of the Woodville American Legion Auxiliary and engaged in other community activities.
Lucille was a voracious reader who loved to learn, with particular interest in theology, world events, health, and a profound care for creation. She found great joy in the beauty of the seasons, trees, flowers, and birds; and she was attentive to the sky, moon, and sun – seeing the presence of God in all things.
She always had a welcome table for anyone that stopped by: a cup of coffee, a meal, a listening heart, a story to share, and perhaps one of her famous popovers or angel food cake. She scattered joy and had a special way of being with others that allowed each to feel heard and seen. Her grace and thoughtful heart made her a trusted friend.
Lucille had abundant love for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She nurtured and delighted in their individual gifts and celebrated each of them.
Lucille abided in God’s daily grace and the promise of Scripture to guide her life. Her beautiful smile, encouraging presence, wonderful humor, and expansive love will continue to bless and inspire us.
She will remain in the hearts of her son, Arthur (Lynette); daughter, Barbara (Eva); grandchildren; Kellie (Jason), Briana (Kodey), Amy (Andrew), TJ (Morgan); and great grandchildren: Kamdyn, Peyton, Addie, Kayden, Landon, Riley, Lacy, Graham; and her sister Dorothy. She is preceded in death by her husband Russell; son Tom; daughter-in-law Joan; and brother Lloyd.
A funeral service for Lucille Lund will be held on Friday, May 27, at Zion Lutheran in Woodville, WI. Her service will start at 11:00 am and will be livestreamed through Zion Lutheran’s Facebook page. There will be a visitation the evening prior on Thursday, May 26, also at Zion Lutheran from 4:00-7:00 pm as well as from 9:00-11:00 am on Friday before the service. Burial will be in the Sunset Cemetery in Woodville.
Memorials preferred to Zion Lutheran Church or Woodville Historical Society.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI. (715) 684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
