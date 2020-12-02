Lucille Dorothy Sunde, age 102 of Baldwin, passed away on November 23, 2020, at the Baldwin Care Center. Lucille was born on October 10, 1918, the daughter of Art and Clara (Eggen) Conrad. She grew up on the family farm outside of Baldwin with her four brothers and two sisters and attended the Baldwin County School. Lucille met the love of her life, Alfred “Jack” Sunde, while she was tending bar in Hammond; and the couple were united in marriage on September 19, 1942. They moved around a lot; living in Baldwin, Siren, California, Hammond and River Falls; and were blessed with two children, Jacqueline and Terry. Lucille worked tirelessly to help provide for her family putting their needs above her own. She had a strong work ethic that carried throughout her career as a bartender and waitress, and the owner and operator of “The Spa” bar in Hammond. Lucille was proud of the fact that she was the first female bartender in the area when she began at the Log Cabin and the Old Hammond Hotel.
Lucille loved family get togethers and hosted Christmas every year with food from her Norwegian heritage; lutefisk, lefsa, and krumkake. She enjoyed playing cards and oil painting, usually on saw blades, a talent she taught herself with helpful tips from Bob Ross on television. Lucille was fond of traveling and had visited many places including California, Nevada, all across Wisconsin, and her favorite destination England where she got to see the Queen’s parade.
Lucille is survived by her children, Jackie (George) La Fave, and Terry Sunde; grandchildren, Dianna (Brian) Weber, Greg (Melissa) Godden, Jason (Susan) Sunde, Sean Sunde (Cassy Findlay), and Andy Sunde; great-grandchildren, Danielle (Maclain) O’Connell, Brianna Weber, Jake and Josh Godden, Jack and Ashlynn Sunde; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; daughter-in-law, Cathy Sunde; her parents; siblings, Wayne (Dorothy) Conrad, Les (Blenda) Conrad, Ervin Conrad, George (Marge) Conrad, May (Al) Christianson, and Viola Conrad.
A private funeral service for Lucille will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church of Baldwin, WI. This service will be live-streamed through Gethsemane’s Facebook Page at 11:30 AM on 12/11. Interment at the Baldwin Cemetery. Memorials and cards for the family may be sent to O’Connell Family Funeral Home: Care of Lucille Sunde Family, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, WI 54002, to be forwarded on your behalf.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, (715)684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
