Lucie Therese de Montarnal (nee Como). Lucie was born December 30, 1935 to Pierre & Clara (Baribeau) Como in Rostern, Sk. Lucie was raised on a farm in Duck Lake (Titanic Area). Lucie graduated from the convent in Duck Lake in 1954. She attended Teachers College (L’Ecole Normale) in Saskatoon. She then taught one year in Titanic and then went to teach in Butte St. Pierre. This is where she met the Love of her life – Louis de Montarnal. This was a quick romance. They met in September, engaged at Christmas and married Easter Monday, April 22, 1957. They lived on the homestead and farmed until 1966. They then moved to Debden with 5 children. One more was added to this union. Louis and Lucie farmed until 1977, and moved into town in 1995. Lucie stayed home until 1973, then she worked as Librarian, store clerk and a Teacher Aide.
Lucie was involved in the community – Ladies Club and was president for a few years, Federation de Aines Fransaskois (V.P.), The Provincial Advisory committee for Older People, Seniors Club (L’Age D’or) and was president for many years and also with Al-Anon. Lucie was awarded the Bravo Benevoles in 2008 from Le Conseil de la Saskatchewan. Lucie was active in her community. Her francophone language and culture were the root of her volunteerism. She volunteered on organizing committee for winter carnivals, centennial celebrations, school reunions and parish missions. Lucie was recognized for her dedication and commitment to the Literacy Volunteer Program and her volunteer contributions to Saskatchewan Penitentiary.
Lucie enjoyed baking, she tried many new recipes on her family and most times were hits. She also liked entertaining. She enjoyed doing all kinds of crafts, she completed many plastic canvas projects.
Lucie loved drama, doing skits, and even writing some of her own. She always had to plug in a joke (always appropriate for the occasion).
Lucie bowled and was quite competitive, even top scorer at one time.
Lucie had great faith and loved her Savior. Because of this, the grandchildren always asked her to say grace at their weddings.
Lucie’s greatest accomplishments were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In the end these littles ones brought her great joy. She was their GG.
Lucie is survived by her 6 children Lise, Colette, Pierre, Roland, Nicole & Celine.
Lise (Marvin) Klingler & their children, Jamie (Genny) Burley & their children Kayden & Telia, Joshua Klingler, Tera (Ben) Orr & their children Isabella, Oliver & Elias, Tracy (Kyle) Hinrichs & their children Maeve & Hollis, Tanis Klingler, Tori Klingler; Colette (Allen) Scott & their children, Kezia, Isabel & Micah; Pierre de Montarnal & his children, Stephan & Jeannie; Roland (Connie) de Montarnal & their children, Justin (Katrina) de Montarnal, Michael (Kerry) de Montarnal & their children Isabelle & Lainey, Jenaleigh Judge & her children Collin & Logan, (Grandson) Ethan Wilson; Nicole (Kevin) Turner & their children, Chezanne (Dylan) Shewchuk & their children Kamden & Jake, Stacey (Jolan) Lajeunesse & their children Myer & Sabbeth, Stephanie (Brennan) Caswell & their children Tessi & Jovie, Erica (Norbert) Virlics & their children Isla & Kain, Celine (Milton) Parras & their children; Ashlee (Derek) Blais & their children Bennett, Torri & Halee, Jerit (Michaela) Parras, Cole (Victoria) Parras & their child Billie. Her siblings: Armande (Victor) Fauchoux, Aline Grimard and Omer (Laurine) Como.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Louis Hughes de Montarnal, her parents Pierre & Clara Como, her brother Gerard (Rolande) Como, her sister Marie-Ange Mauvieux and brother-in-law Gaston Grimardniece Suzanne, nephews Paul, Perry and Johnny.
She will forever be in our hearts
“I can no longer see you with my eyes
But I will feel you in my Heart forever”
” You are an Angel in the shape of my Mom”
“Everything I am today is because of you”
We love you Mom
