Louise Brenne Schumacher

Louise Brenne Schumacher, age 95, of Baldwin, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020. A Funeral Service for Louise took place at 11:00 A.M, Saturday, January 11th at Peace Lutheran Church in Baldwin. A Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday morning. Louise’s final resting place is located at the Peace Lutheran Cemetery. Funeral services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, 715-684-3434.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.