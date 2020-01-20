Louise Brenne Schumacher, age 95, of Baldwin, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020. A Funeral Service for Louise took place at 11:00 A.M, Saturday, January 11th at Peace Lutheran Church in Baldwin. A Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday morning. Louise’s final resting place is located at the Peace Lutheran Cemetery. Funeral services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, 715-684-3434.
