Louis Edward Hull died on August 3, 2021, at Park Gardens Senior Living in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. He was 92 years old.
Louis was born on June 30, 1929, to Louis and Petra Hull in Baldwin, Wisconsin. His mother died when he was a young child. He, and his sister, Phyllis, were raised on a dairy farm by his father and his father’s sister, Alice. He graduated from Baldwin High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Minnesota.
Louis married Jane Ann Bakken Ford on October 30, 1954. They raised four children at their home in Bloomington, Minnesota, where they lived for 50 years. In 2018, they moved to Fergus Falls.
Louis served in the U.S. Army for several years on active duty and for many years in the Army Reserve, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was an excellent pistol shooter, and one of only several thousand who have earned the Army’s “Distinguished Pistol Shot Badge,” a rare occurrence and a very high honor. He placed highly in nu-merous Army shooting matches.
He worked for many years at Lutheran Brotherhood in the main office and later as a sales representative. He also worked at Lucht Engineering as a technical writer.
Louis was active in his home church, Atonement Lutheran in Bloomington, MN. He served on the church council, including serving as President. During his retirement years he led many men’s early morning Bible Studies.
Louis loved to visit over a cup of coffee. He was proud of his military service and often brought friends and family to the Fort Snelling Officer’s Club for dinner. He enjoyed taking photographs at family reunions and class reunions. He would then use those photographs to prepare detailed booklets memorializing the event. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, and playing cards. Louis, along with Jane Ann, traveled ex-tensively, including trips to the east and west coasts of the United States, France, Denmark and his ancestral homeplace in Norway.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Ann; son, Dan (Nancy) Hull, Fargo, North Dakota; daughter, Kristin (Mark) Erickson, Fergus Falls, Minnesota; son, Tom (Laurence) Hull, Rennes, France; son, John Hull, St. Paul, Minnesota; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Louis is also survived by Scarlett Schibsbye, Kokkedal, Den-mark, an AFS student, whom he considered to be his second daughter and with whom his entire family has maintained a life-long bond. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Phyllis Hanson, twin infant brothers, Ole and Lewis, and his daugh-ter-in-law, Laura Jo Hull.
There will be a celebration of Louis’ life on Saturday, August 21, 2021, with a time to share remembrances starting at 1:00 p.m., his funeral at 2:00 p.m., and coffee thereaf-ter, all at Atonement Lutheran Church, in Bloomington, Minnesota. Burial will be at a later date at the cemetery in Baldwin, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in honor of Louis to Atonement Lutheran Church in Bloomington, Minnesota.
