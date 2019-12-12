Lorraine M. Geurkink (Preston), age 89 of Baldwin, WI. died November 29, 2019 at the Baldwin Care Center. Lorraine was born August 2, 1930 In Boardman, Wisconsin: the daughter of Minard and Geneva (Knutson) Preston. She was baptized at the Roberts Congregational Church and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran. She graduated from the Hammond High School known as “Toby”. Lorraine was joined in marriage to Glen Geurkink October 1, 1949 in Baldwin. Their union in marriage would be blessed with three children, and 61 years together.
Lorraine and Glen spent many years farming. She always lent a helping hand on the farm. During that time, she worked for the Baldwin Hospital. In those years, She and Glen had the love of horses and were members of the St. Croix Riders Saddle Club where they rode drill and square dance teams at the Minnesota State Fair. She was also a member of the Homemaker’s Club. Lorraine was always baking goodies. Grandkids will remember her for caramel rolls and fresh baked bread. After retiring from farm life, they continued their love of horses and had a team of Belgians, which they went to many parades with. Lorraine continued to work outside the home. She did accounting for Baldwin Distributing. She also worked at Bob Eggen Meat Plant and Eggen’s Supermarket. After Glen’s passing, she found the passion of reading a good novel. She loved her flowers; especially purple wave petunias.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Jerry Geurkink of Knapp WI, Debbie (Dennis) Benson of Baldwin WI, and Steven (Roxanne) Geurkink of Bloomer WI; grandchildren, Tracy (Heather), Kelli (Jeff), Kyle, Abby (Kyle), Jason, Garett, Lindsey, Katie, and Tom; great-grandchildren, Sam (Mitch), Grace, Kole, Klay, Josie, Kingsley, Calvin, Asher, Derrick, and Dillon; great-great -grandchild Braxton. Sisters-in-law Lois Kohlrusch and Carol Carlson, both of New Richmond. Lorraine is preceded in death by her husband Glen; Brother Don (Shirley) Preston; Brothers-in-law Ken Kohlrusch and Richard Carlson.
Funeral Services for Lorraine Geurkink will be held at 12:00 pm (Noon) on Saturday December 14th at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Baldwin. Interment will be at the Baldwin Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials will be to the discretion of the family. Services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin WI.
