Lorraine Isabelle (Jacobson) Moe, age 92, passed away peacefully the morning of Wednesday, February 18, 2020, at the Baldwin Care Center.
Lorraine was born January 16,1928 in Pleasant Valley Township the daughter of Clarence & Signa (Dahlman) Jacobson. She was baptized & confirmed at the Woodside Lutheran Church in Baldwin by Pastor Frederick Dahl. Lorraine went to the Pleasant Valley Grade School & graduated from Baldwin High School with the class of 1946.
After graduation, Lorraine worked for the P.M.A. & U.S. Government Agriculture Program for five years. She was a Sunday School teacher for years & went on to become the Sunday School Superintendent as well as a member of the church choir & Ladies Aid at Woodside Lutheran Church. Lorraine was active in social circles & quilting with the Ladies Aid as well as volunteering at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Baldwin.
Lorraine was united in marriage to Harvey LeRoy Moe on November 1, 1952 at Woodside Lutheran Church in Baldwin during a candlelight service officiated by Pastor Frederick Dahl. To this union was born two sons, Gregory Allen & Robert Steven. Lorraine stayed at home with the boys for 10 years before working for the Natro Gas Company in Baldwin for 26 years.
Lorraine & Harvey enjoyed the many vacations they had to the lakes in Northern Wisconsin & Minnesota with their children when they were young. The couple also traveled to Hawaii twice with their siblings, Allen & Doris. Lorraine & Harvey also had the joy of spending many winters in Florida & Arizona together, & meeting up with Harvey’s Army Reunions across the country. Lorraine especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren. They were all very special to her.
Lorraine is survived by her husband of 67 years, Harvey; son, Robert; grandchildren, Heidi (Doug) Green, Aaron (Kelly) Moe, Kelly Moe, Chad (Anne) Moe, Dana (Jeff) Stenger, Yvonne (Greg) Olson, & Kelsey Moe; step grandson, Nate (Angie) Wycoff; great-grandchildren, Ella Green, Teagan Wynveen, Catelyn Moe, Aubrey Moe, Elizabeth Stenger, twin boys, Taylor & Tyler Stenger, Kora Rae, twin girls, Chloe & Jayden Olson, twin boys, Jackson & Jordan Moe, & Jaycn Moe; step-grandchildren, Ali Ottum, Blake Peterson, & Tyler Wycoff; brothers, John (Joan) Jacobson & Arnold (Beverly) Jacobson; brother-in-law, Allen (Doris) Moe; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends
She is preceded in death by her son, Gregory; parents, Clarence & Signa; brothers, Harold, Allen, & Clyde Jacobson; brother-in-law, Vearl Moe; sister-in-law, JoAnn Jacobson; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane & Janice Jacobson; & niece, Karen Jacobson.
A Funeral Service for Lorraine will take place at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1350 Florence St, Baldwin, WI 54002. A Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 PM, Friday, February 21st, 2020 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, as well as one-hour prior to the service at church. Private Interment at Woodside Cemetery of Baldwin to proceed at a later date. Services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St, Baldwin, WI 54002, 715-684-3434.
