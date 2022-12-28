Lorraine Dickman

Lorraine Dickman of Pence, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on December 15. Her husband of nearly 70 years, Donald R. Dickman preceded her in death on October 25, 2021.

Don and Lorraine raised five incredible and independent women Pam (Jon) Picotte (Pence,WI), Nancie (Todd) Krankkala (Hailey, ID), Jan (Doug Finbraten) (Minneapolis, MN), Jean (Tim) McFall (Grand Junction CO), and Lori Fleury (Madison, Wi).

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.