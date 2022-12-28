Lorraine Dickman of Pence, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on December 15. Her husband of nearly 70 years, Donald R. Dickman preceded her in death on October 25, 2021.
Don and Lorraine raised five incredible and independent women Pam (Jon) Picotte (Pence,WI), Nancie (Todd) Krankkala (Hailey, ID), Jan (Doug Finbraten) (Minneapolis, MN), Jean (Tim) McFall (Grand Junction CO), and Lori Fleury (Madison, Wi).
Lorraine was born April 11, 1929, to parents Hilda and Andrew Dahl who immigrated to the United States from Norway. She had two brothers Orval and Iver and one sister Marilyn who all preceded her in death. Don was born on April 12, 1929 and served in the Army during the Korean War from 1948 -1952.
Don and Lorraine were married on February 2, 1952. Following their marriage, they first lived in the Minneapolis area and then moved to a small farm near Baldwin. During their time in Baldwin, Don and Lorraine raised their children where they all shared the chores associated with attending to livestock and horses as well as the challenges and rewards of living in the country.
Lorraine was a true stay at home Mom and raised the girls while Don was on the road working to support the family. The time on the farm was offset with winter weekend trips to their retreat in Pence, Wisconsin and skiing at Whitecap Mountain. This retreat later became Don and Lorraine’s retirement home in 1995.
Lorraine was foremost a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to her five daughters, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Beyond that she loved the outdoors and excelled at tennis and was an avid skier along with her many other endeavors. She cherished her Norwegian heritage and loved her krumkake, gjetost, lefsa and even lutefisk! Her favorite expression was Uffda! She passed on her love of all things Norwegian to her daughters. She was a kind loving soul who radiated peace and happiness. She will be missed by all she touched but will be remembered fondly by all that she touched.
The family will have a private memorial to honor Don and Lorraine.
